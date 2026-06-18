First Tankers Cross Strait of Hormuz as US Warns Against Lebanon Bombing

US Vice President JD Vance criticizes Israel's bombing of Lebanon, calling it 'not acceptable'. Trump's peace memorandum calls for the war's end, but Israel vows not to withdraw. Three tankers cross the Strait of Hormuz after Trump's deal with Iran. Fighting escalates in Lebanon despite the peace effort.

The first tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the US Vice President JD Vance warned against the 'not acceptable' bombing of Lebanon. Trump's memorandum for peace also called for the 'permanent termination' of the war in Lebanon, but Vice President JD Vance has since criticized behavior in the Middle East that he deemed 'not acceptable'.

The US has expressed increasing frustrations with the tentative peace deal, with Vice President JD Vance stating that Israel's continued bombing of Lebanon is 'not acceptable'. Vance emphasized the need for closer coordination to prevent civilian casualties. Israel launched fresh strikes in southern Lebanon, raising doubts about how far Trump will go to halt the offensive.

Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 'memorandum of understanding' that called for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US blockade of Iran's ports. Three Saudi-flagged supertankers carrying six million barrels of crude oil have since sailed through the Strait of Hormuz. While it will still take time for transit across the strait to reach pre-war levels, there are immediate signs of an impact, with ships broadcasting their locations for transit.

The memorandum also committed to ending the war in Lebanon, but Israel has vowed not to withdraw from its war there. Vance addressed reports of Israeli government leaders being unhappy with the peace agreement, stating that it 'bothers' him to see them personally attacking Trump. The US-Iranian memorandum starts a 60-day negotiation period to reach a final settlement to the war.

However, Israel, which launched an invasion in March and has since seized a large swathe of southern Lebanon, was excluded from the negotiations. The memorandum explicitly calls for the 'permanent termination' of the war in Lebanon and for its 'territorial integrity and sovereignty' to be ensured. While fighting in Lebanon initially subsided when Trump announced the deal, it has since escalated. Lebanese state media reported air strikes and artillery fire hitting towns in the south, killing at least one person.

Israel is conducting negotiations with the US to continue its deployment of troops in southern Lebanon, with the outcome depending on whether Trump decides to enforce the interim Iran pact's terms





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Middle East War And Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Lebanon Bombing US Vice President JD Vance Trump's Peace Memorandum Iran Israel War In Lebanon Fighting In Lebanon

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