First-time listing of 1903 South Yarra home in half a century

A three-bedroom South Yarra period home, built in 1903, was offered for the first time in nearly half a century at auction on Saturday, passing in on a vendor bid of $1.5 million, due to its unique features and close location to desirable locations

A three-bedroom South Yarra period home, built in 1903, was offered for the first time in nearly half a century at auction on Saturday, passing in on a vendor bid of $1.5 million .

The property, close to numerous desirable locations, had a price guide of $1.7 million to $1.85 million, and a reserve of $1,675,000. It was offered due to its unique features, including ceiling roses, Baltic pine floorboards, a tessellated-tile veranda, and a stained-glass bay window. A South Yarra period home, built in 1903, was offered for the first time in nearly half a century at auction on Saturday, passing for a vendor bid of $1.5 million





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South Yarra Home Auction 1903 $1.5 Million $1.7 Million $1.85 Million $1 675 000 $40 000 Ceiling Roses Baltic Pine Floorboards Tessellated-Tile Veranda Stained-Glass Bay Window First-Time Listing Nearly Half A Century Bidding Nathan Waterson Jellis Craig Chambers 'S Mum Stated Value Executive Director Of $466 000 $400 000 $440 000 $910 000 $935 000 $950 000 $30 000 Downsizing Market Sensitive Cash Rate Hike First-Home Buyers Bids Re-Evaluations

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