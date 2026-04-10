Fishhook Injuries on the Rise in North Queensland: A Guide to Safety and Treatment

Hundreds of people in North Queensland have sought medical treatment for fishhook injuries since 2020, highlighting the dangers of fishing. Experts share insights on how to manage these injuries and prevent them in the first place, emphasizing the importance of first aid, seeking medical help for serious wounds, and preventative measures like protective gear.

The allure of North Queensland 's waters draws many each weekend, beckoning anglers to cast their lines and embrace the thrill of the catch. However, the serene pursuit can quickly transform when mishaps occur, and a hook finds itself embedded in an angler rather than a fish. Since the year 2020, the Townsville University Hospital has treated a considerable 438 individuals for fishhook-related injuries, painting a clear picture of the potential dangers inherent in this popular pastime.

These injuries vary in severity, ranging from minor punctures to more complex wounds requiring professional medical attention. The incidents highlight the importance of safety precautions and prompt response when dealing with these types of injuries in the fishing community, which is known for its tales of close calls and experiences on the water.\Adam Finlay, director and skipper of a Townsville fishing charter company, has witnessed firsthand the consequences of fishing mishaps. He recounts instances where clients have engaged in risky behavior with hooks, including a memorable incident involving a lure piercing an ear. Further illustrating the diverse range of injuries, Mr. Finlay shared an anecdote of a deckhand who suffered a hook injury from a dolphin fish, underscoring the unpredictable nature of fishing scenarios. Deacon Martin, a deckhand on Mr. Finlay's charter, also has his share of stories. He recalls instances of friends getting lures lodged in their heads, often due to a lapse in concentration during casting. Bryce Chaney, also on the charter, shared a vivid memory of his brother's unfortunate experience with a lure snagged in mangroves, ultimately resulting in the hook embedding itself between his toes. These narratives, spanning varying degrees of severity, underscore the need for vigilance and preparedness among those who frequent the water.\When faced with a fishhook injury, immediate action and proper management are paramount. Adam Finlay emphasizes the importance of a well-equipped first-aid kit onboard his charter, highlighting the immediate steps to take, such as applying pressure to stop bleeding. He acknowledges that the course of action depends on the severity of the injury, from simple first aid to the potential need to cut or remove the hook. Professor Richard Franklin, a public health expert at James Cook University, provides further guidance, stressing that while some hooks can be removed with relative ease, seeking medical attention is crucial for more severe punctures to prevent potential complications. Professor Franklin underscores the importance of seeking medical help for injuries near the eye and deep wounds in other body parts, discouraging self-attempts at removal and advocating for professional intervention. He emphasizes the need for updated tetanus shots after a fishhook injury. Furthermore, he offers preventative measures, such as wearing sunglasses, appropriate clothing, and footwear, as crucial steps to mitigate the risks associated with fishing. The overall message is one of safety consciousness and responsible angling practices to ensure the well-being of all who enjoy the sport





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Fishing Injuries Fishhook First Aid North Queensland Fishing Safety

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