Fittler and Gould Rally to Defend NSW Coach Laurie Daley Amid Origin Pressure

Brad Fittler and Phil Gould have launched impassioned defences of NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley, who faces criticism over his State of Origin record. Fittler stressed Daley's legacy as the greatest Blues player, urging the team to show passion and support. Gould criticised the media's tone and highlighted the challenges faced by part-time Origin coaches.

Former NRL players and coaches Brad Fittler and Phil Gould have mounted a passionate defence of NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley , who has faced increasing scrutiny despite a challenging record in State of Origin.

Daley has secured only one victory in his six series since taking charge, a statistic that has sparked debate over his continued leadership. However, Fittler, a legendary figure for the Blues, emphasised Daley's unparalleled playing legacy and urged the current squad to demonstrate unwavering support on the field.

Speaking on Channel Nine's pre-game coverage, Fittler referenced a recent article that questioned the players' respect for their coach, stating, "There was an article that came out a couple of days ago and it questioned our coach, our players and the respect they have for our coach. Well tonight, they need to come out here and show heart and passion and show passion for the coach. The coach was our best player ever and they can't walk away from that.

" He implored the team to stand up for Daley for the full 80 minutes of Game II, adding, "The players need to stand up for 80 minutes tonight. They need to be all heart - just like their coach.

" Phil Gould, a former Blues coach and current Bulldogs supremo, also rallied to Daley's defence, criticising the tone and nature of the recent criticism. Gould argued that coaches who are not full-time professionals in the NRL, like Daley, face an exacerbated level of pressure when they step into the State of Origin arena.

He contrasted their situation with that of full-time NRL coaches such as Wayne Bennett, suggesting that even a figure of Bennett's stature would feel nervous in the Origin environment.

"What's become the trend in recent years is that non-NRL coaches are coaching these teams are earning these jobs... but if Wayne Bennett was coaching Origin this week, he'd be just as nervous as Laurie is right now. It's not easy for someone that doesn't do it as their normal job. Laurie is not a coach in his normal job," Gould explained.

He elaborated that the part-time nature of Origin coaching, with only three games per year, makes it uniquely challenging to manage player dynamics, media scrutiny, and game nuances without the daily immersion that full-time coaches enjoy. Gould also took aim at a reporter's line of questioning during a pre-game press conference, where Daley was directly asked about his poor Origin coaching record.

He labelled the query as "nasty" and a "hit piece," echoing the description used by NRL 360 host Braith Anasta regarding a broader report that cited unnamed sources within the Blues camp.

"That's just a nasty question, for someone at the media conference to bring that up, that's just nasty. Why do that? Laurie Daley doesn't have to do this job," Gould said. He questioned the intent behind such inquiries, suggesting they aim to belittle Daley rather than engage in constructive analysis.

"Why try to belittle someone like that in a setting like that? At the end of the day, players win games," Gould concluded, shifting the focus back to the on-field responsibility of the players. The combined efforts of Fittler and Gould highlight a narrative of solidarity within the NSW camp as Daley seeks to turn his Origin coaching fortunes around amidst external pressures





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State Of Origin Laurie Daley Brad Fittler Phil Gould NSW Blues NRL Coaching Media Criticism

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