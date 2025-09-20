Fitzgibbon Praises Hynes and Fonua-Blake as Sharks Advance to Preliminary Final

Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon celebrates the performance of Nicho Hynes and Addin Fonua-Blake following their victory over the Canberra Raiders, propelling the team to a preliminary final. Fitzgibbon commended the team's ability to overcome pressure and adversity, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.

Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon lauded the performance of Nicho Hynes and Addin Fonua-Blake after their victory over the Canberra Raiders, propelling the team to a preliminary final for the second consecutive year. Fitzgibbon highlighted the importance of the halves pairing, Hynes and Braydon Trindall, and their ability to perform consistently together, emphasizing the team's collective spirit and adaptability.

He also praised Fonua-Blake's significant contribution, particularly in the face of adversity, demonstrating his commitment and impact on the team's success. The Sharks' dominant performance, a 32-12 triumph, showcased Hynes' exceptional skills, including a try, six goals, and numerous assists, while Fonua-Blake's relentless efforts added further strength to the team’s defense and overall control of the game. The match demonstrated a strong sense of teamwork as they faced the Raiders, overcoming an early deficit and maintaining their composure throughout the game. Fitzgibbon acknowledged the Raiders’ resilience and the challenges they posed, especially after Ethan Strange’s absence, further highlighting the Sharks' ability to rise to the occasion and secure their win.\Fitzgibbon acknowledged the resilience of the Raiders, who, despite being underdogs throughout the season, displayed commendable strength and determination. He noted the Raiders' initial lead and the pressure they exerted, highlighting the Sharks’ ability to withstand these challenges and maintain their focus. The coach emphasized that the team was under pressure, expecting a hostile environment, and recognized the Raiders' quality, acknowledging their impressive season. Fitzgibbon commended the players for their reaction and composure when faced with adversity, indicating a team that remained confident, showing no signs of flinching or worry. The Sharks' performance, especially after losing Thomas Hazelton to a head knock early on, reflected their ability to adapt and overcome obstacles. Fitzgibbon expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, recognizing the importance of the upcoming stages in the finals series. He stressed the need to keep focused and build on their achievements, maintaining a clear vision for the ultimate goal. The coach expressed pride in his players' ability to stay composed and focused even when things were tough, showing a desire to keep focused on the next stage.\Hynes’ contribution was celebrated, with Fitzgibbon praising his leadership and ability to perform under pressure, demonstrating his importance to the team’s attacking prowess. Fonua-Blake's presence was described as a pivotal element in the Sharks' success this season, especially with his readiness to step up when needed. Fitzgibbon pointed out Fonua-Blake's commitment to the team, highlighting his sacrifices, and the lessons he’d learned. This further strengthened the team's resilience and unity, demonstrating how each player contributes. Fitzgibbon spoke of the halves combo, highlighting the balance they provide and the control they exert over the game, emphasizing the progress they have made over the season. The coach also gave Trindall credit for his performances, noting his ability to come back strong after an injury. Fitzgibbon's reflections underscored the significance of teamwork, individual contributions, and the importance of remaining composed under pressure. The Sharks are focused on the next stage, ready to achieve more together. The victory over the Raiders showed the team’s progress





