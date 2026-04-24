Fitzgibbon Takes Responsibility for Sharks' Defensive Collapse

Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon admits his team's attitude is to blame for their heavy defeat to the North Queensland Cowboys, conceding 46 points due to defensive lapses. He takes full responsibility and calls for an 'attitude check'.

Cronulla Sharks head coach Craig Fitzgibbon has publicly accepted accountability for his team's disappointing defensive performance in their recent 46-point defeat against the North Queensland Cowboys .

While the Sharks demonstrated attacking capabilities throughout the match, their defensive structure proved porous, allowing the Cowboys' key players – Scott Drinkwater, Tom Dearden, and Jaxon Purdue – to exploit significant gaps and consistently breach the line. The game, broadcast live on FOX LEAGUE through Kayo Sports, highlighted a concerning trend for the Sharks, raising questions about their commitment to the fundamental aspects of defensive rugby league.

Fitzgibbon pinpointed a lack of appropriate attitude as the primary cause of the defensive failings. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive reassessment of the team's mindset and a renewed focus on collective effort and hard work. He acknowledged that the team started the game with a lack of intensity, which the Cowboys, known for their potent attack, were able to capitalize on.

This resulted in a fast-paced, open game that favored the Cowboys' strengths and exposed the Sharks' defensive vulnerabilities. Despite a more competitive second half, the initial damage proved insurmountable, and Fitzgibbon stressed the importance of taking ownership of their loose, expansive style of play and proactively addressing the underlying issues. He noted that this defensive fragility has been a recurring theme throughout the season, with periods of strong performance interspersed with lapses in concentration and intensity.

The coach expressed frustration that the team hasn't consistently embraced the tougher, more physical aspects of the game that defined their success in previous years. Importantly, Fitzgibbon deliberately shouldered the responsibility for this issue, choosing not to place blame on individual players. He framed the problem as a systemic one, suggesting that his coaching staff needed to instill a greater sense of defensive discipline and mental fortitude within the squad.

He recognized that past achievements are irrelevant in the current competitive landscape and that a fundamental shift in approach is required to prevent a repeat of such performances. The coach’s comments indicate a need for a deeper examination of the team’s preparation, training methods, and overall culture. The Sharks must address this attitude problem swiftly if they hope to contend for a premiership.

The issue isn't simply about physical shortcomings; it's about a collective mindset and a willingness to consistently commit to the demanding aspects of defensive play. Fitzgibbon’s willingness to take ownership is a positive step, but translating that into tangible improvements on the field will be the ultimate test. The team’s ability to respond to this challenge will be crucial in determining their trajectory for the remainder of the NRL season.

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