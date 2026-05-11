Five Australians have been placed in a quarantine facility outside of Perth for three weeks after potentially contacting hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Their placement is due to a warntavirus being present aboard a cruise ship.

Five Australia ns will be held in a purpose-built quarantine facility outside of Perth for three weeks, after potentially coming into contact with a deadly hantavirus aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Health Minister Mark Butler on Monday said that three people from New South Wales and two from Queensland would be flown from Tenerife to the RAAF Pearce base north of Perth. They will then be transferred to the nearby Bullsbrook Centre for National Resilience quarantine facility. A Spanish passenger is sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship on Sunday.

The Albanese government is going harder than other countries that had put in place quarantine periods as short as two or three days in hospitals and private homes. Hantaviruses are a family of viruses primarily spread through exposure to rodents or their faeces, and are not usually spread from person to person. Officials have confirmed three people on board had died of the disease. The Andes strain detected on the MV Hondius is described as “more infectious” than other hantaviruses.

Professor Ben Marais from the Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases said if we continue to “do the basics well, the risk is low” for the spread of hantavirus. A purpose-built facility to quarantine the passengers has been completed in 2022 at a cost of $400 million located nearby. The facility has been mooted as a potential prison by the West Australian government.





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Australia Quarantine Cruise Ship Tenerife Perth Bullsbrook Facility Hdantavirus Disease

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