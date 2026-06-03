Five Charged in Murder and Kidnapping of Bikie Relative in Melbourne

Police have charged five people, including four 17-year-old boys, with the murder and kidnapping of Patrick Longordo, a relative of a former Mongols gang president. The victim was abducted from his South Morang home, murdered, and his body dumped in Tarneit. A vehicle used in the crime was set on fire. Two children and another man in the home were unharmed. Search warrants were executed across Melbourne's west, leading to arrests. The suspects face various charges and are due in court.

Five individuals, including four teenage boys aged 17, have been formally charged in connection with the alleged murder and kidnapping of Patrick Longordo, a relative of a former Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang chapter president.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 15 when a group forcibly entered Longordo's residence in South Morang around 3 a.m. According to police, the assailants dragged him from his home and placed him into a waiting vehicle. They then allegedly murdered him and disposed of his body in a park located in Tarneit, approximately an hour's drive from the scene, by about 4:30 a.m. The same vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction was set on fire later that morning on Mt Mary Road in Eynesbury.

At the time of the home invasion, two children and another adult male were present inside the house but were not physically harmed. Investigators executed eight search warrants on Wednesday morning at properties in Melbourne's outer western suburbs, specifically in Wyndham Vale, Mambourin, Werribee, and Tarneit. Victoria Police's Special Operations Group apprehended a 23-year-old man from Truganina at his home. The charges against the 23-year-old and the four 17-year-olds include murder, kidnapping, aggravated home invasion, and criminal damage by fire.

An 18-year-old man from Point Cook faces charges of assisting offenders and criminal damage by fire. The 23-year-old and 18-year-old are scheduled to appear in a magistrates' court on Thursday, while the juvenile suspects will be dealt with in a children's court. Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses, footage, or information related to the incidents and encourage contact with Crime Stoppers





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Murder Kidnapping Bikie Gang Mongols Melbourne South Morang Tarneit Juvenile Suspects Home Invasion Victoria Police

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