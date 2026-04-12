Five Critical After Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tamborine Mountain Road

A multi-vehicle collision on Tamborine Mountain Road in Queensland has resulted in five people being in life-threatening condition. The incident involved two cars and a motorcycle and led to significant road closures.

A severe multi-vehicle collision on the perilous Tamborine Mountain Road in Queensland has left five individuals battling for their lives. The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning around 10:40 AM, involved two cars and a motorcycle. The crash site was located in the Scenic Rim region. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, finding two individuals trapped within the wreckage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson confirmed that a man in his seventies had to be extricated from his vehicle. This man, along with a woman also believed to be in her seventies, was transported via road to the Gold Coast University Hospital. Both individuals are currently in critical condition, their lives hanging in the balance due to the severity of their injuries. The crash highlights the inherent dangers of the road and the potential for serious consequences when accidents occur.\The motorcyclist involved, a man in his fifties, sustained “multi-system trauma” according to the QAS spokesperson. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital, also in life-threatening condition. The incident caused significant disruption to traffic flow and prompted an immediate response from emergency personnel. The chaos unfolded as first responders worked to secure the area, provide critical medical assistance, and transport the injured to hospitals. Adding to the gravity of the situation, three men in their twenties, who were passengers in one of the cars involved, also sustained injuries. One of these young men suffered a combination of serious injuries including those to his neck, chest, stomach, and possibly spine. He was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a life-threatening state. Another young man sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and pelvis and was subsequently airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, also in critical condition. The third man from the car, initially trapped, suffered facial injuries. He was transported by road to the Gold Coast University Hospital, and while his condition was deemed stable, the emotional and physical toll of such an accident is undoubtedly significant.\Authorities have taken decisive action in the wake of this tragic event. Tamborine Mountain Road has been closed between Barry Road and Beenleigh-Beaudesert Road, and drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes. The closure is expected to remain in effect while investigations are conducted and the scene is cleared. This winding road, situated in the Gold Coast hinterland, is known for its challenging features: narrow lanes, sharp bends, and steep sections. These characteristics contribute to its reputation as a dangerous stretch of road, especially during unfavorable weather conditions or periods of high traffic. The accident underscores the importance of exercising extreme caution when navigating this route and the need for ongoing safety assessments to mitigate future risks. The focus now is on the recovery of the injured and a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash. The community is likely to be shaken by the tragedy and will undoubtedly offer support to those affected. This event serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety





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Queensland Tamborine Mountain Road Accident Multi-Vehicle Crash Injuries Emergency Services

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