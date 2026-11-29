Five people died and five more were seriously injured in a series of Queensland road crashes on Sunday 29 November 2026, including four teenagers killed in the Lockyer Valley.

Five people have died in less than 24 hours across Queensland after a series of road crashes on Sunday 29 November 2026, with five more people seriously injured. The deadliest incident occurred shortly after 4am, when a car crashed into an electrical substation in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane, according to police.

The Lockyer Valley crash took place on Murphys Creek Road in Postmans Ridge. Police said the incident claimed the lives of four teenagers, and a fifth passenger was rescued from the vehicle in serious condition.

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Four Teenagers Killed in Lockyer Valley Substation Crash

Police identified the four people killed in the Murphys Creek Road crash as two 18-year-old men, one 18-year-old woman and one 19-year-old man. The crash happened just after 4am on Sunday 29 November 2026, in the Lockyer Valley region.

A fifth passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was rescued from the car and remains in critical condition at Toowoomba Hospital. The information released so far does not state what caused the vehicle to leave the road, so the cause of the crash has not been established.

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Minister Dan Purdie Describes Queensland Deaths as Heartbreaking

Queensland's Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Dan Purdie, described the quadruple fatality in the Lockyer Valley as heartbreaking. Purdie said that young people had lost their lives and that he felt for them and their families, calling the loss absolutely tragic for everyone involved.

Purdie's comments focused on the young victims and the grief of their families. His remarks did not address the mechanics of the crash, which were not described in the reports available at the time of publication.

Queensland Road Crashes Across Ipswich and Far North

A 54-year-old woman was killed around 8.15am on Sunday 29 November 2026 at Springfield Lakes in Ipswich, when her car was struck by a truck trailer that had veered onto the wrong side of the road. This separate crash brought the total number of deaths reported that day to five.

The passenger in the Springfield Lakes crash, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services were also called just before 1pm to a serious two-vehicle collision on Malanda Atherton Road in Upper Barron, in the Tablelands region south-west of Cairns.

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Injured Patients and Ongoing Scene Response

Authorities were still on the scene of the Malanda Atherton Road collision at the time of reporting, and a third man was taken to hospital in a stable condition. The injured people from all incidents remain under medical care in hospitals across Queensland.

For the families of the four Lockyer Valley teenagers and the 54-year-old woman killed at Springfield Lakes, the immediate concern is the loss of life. Readers should watch for further official updates from police on the causes of these crashes, as no further details have yet been released in the reports reviewed here.