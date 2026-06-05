Five Great Reads: Endorphin-Pumping Dance Classes, Obamalisk, and More

This article highlights five great reads that can warm your heart or entertain your brain as winter sets in. The pieces include endorphin-pumping dance classes, the mysterious Obamalisk, and a story about hallucinating inside a Scandi-kindergarten.

Five Great Reads: endorphin-pumping dance classes , the Obamalisk , and hallucinating inside a Scandi-kindergarten. Here are some pieces to warm your heart or entertain your brain as winter makes itself comfortable around us.

For many of us, the abandon we felt dancing as children evaporated incredibly quickly once we hit our mortifying teen years. But as she takes four dance classes in one weekend, as part of Melbourne's Rising festival, guided by some poignant advice from a friend - be kind to yourself when it feels awkward on your body, coz it's gonna - Jefferson's mortification turns into euphoria. After the class, I feel as though I'm floating, Jefferson writes.

I message everyone I know; this feeling I am experiencing, I discover, is known as 'endorphins'. The aurochs, the mammoth and the steppe bison are long extinct, but their painted likenesses still look relatively fresh across the walls and roofs of Altamira. This long read about northern Spain's caves is a fascinating time machine back to the Palaeolithic era, a prehistory so mysterious that what we know is really only equivalent to a few scattered pages.

Text also adorns Obamalisk, with the phrase YOU ARE AMERICA dissolving into an illegible sea of letters. If it is a beacon of hope, it seems to be one that has been fortified at all costs against the present regime, a defensive bunker to protect its fragile values from siege.

Showrooms are a useful way to see homewares in situ, but there is something haunting about the neat, still life commercialism, bereft of the warmth and humanness of a lived-in home. She jumped at the idea. She counted five clocks, 12 identical copies of the Swedish memoir Musikens Betydelse For Flickor, and one bottle of what appeared to be champagne but turned out to be a pear drink. And his colleague were plotting a coup against their own boss.

They worked for a Havana magazine where reporters shared a computer while the publisher had a multi-room office with sea views. Instead, using public wifi with no office or money, Jiménez Enoa did something the communist government, with its totalitarian control over the fourth estate, forbid: He worked mostly from a park near his house and, with the US and Cuba making up again, couldn't have asked for a better moment to launch.

Then one day, an unknown caller, some silent henchman and Fidel Castro's monster turned Jiménez Enoa's life upside down. It's a must-read story about speaking truth to power in a country muzzled by its own regime. Sometimes, though, the tree dropped little brown fruits, inedible berries that stained everything and drove me into the glaring sun. If I had to, I'd work standing, sweating in shorts and sandals





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