Five Great Reads: Pokémon Go, Dementia, and Kate Moss

This article features five great reads, including a game inspired by Pokémon Go, a new approach to dementia, a photographer's complex relationship with Kate Moss, and an interactive story exposing police weapons.

Five Great Reads: the new Pokémon Go , the creative possibilities of dementia, and a stampede for Kate Moss . A Brisbane student created a game inspired by Pokémon Go , where players visit payphones in their area to connect with others.

This game has caused a sense of community in a small corner of the internet, with players sharing their experiences and emotions. On the other hand, people with dementia are often advised to disengage and prepare to die, but a new approach is helping them see the hopeful and creative possibilities after a diagnosis. This approach empowers people to live as well as possible, for as long as possible, with as much autonomy and independence as possible.

Additionally, a photographer shares his complex relationship with a iconic photo of Kate Moss, which he took in 1993. He reveals that the photo was sensationalized and didn't show the real Kate Moss.

Furthermore, an interactive story from Guardian Australia's investigations team exposes the shocking impacts of police weapons on crowds and how police deliberately hide the detail of these weapons behind closed doors. These stories showcase the power of community, creativity, and the importance of accurate representation





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Pokémon Go Dementia Kate Moss Community Creativity

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