A dietitian identifies six types of food marketed as healthy that she would never buy, based on nutritional science rather than marketing claims. The list includes rice-based snacks, low-carb wraps, protein-based snack bars, cholesterol-lowering margarine, processed meat and dessert-style fruit yoghurt.

A dietitian has identified six types of food marketed as healthy that she would never add to her supermarket trolley, based on nutritional science rather than marketing claims.

From low-carb to high-protein, low in calories to higher in fibre, many new healthy foods are added to supermarket shelves every week. Shoppers could be forgiven for thinking such products are good options for a balanced diet, especially when they sit in the health food aisle. What marketers consider healthy does not necessarily correlate with what a dietitian does. The following foods are ones many people consider healthy but which this dietitian says she would not buy.

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High Glycaemic Index And Arsenic Risks In Rice Snacks

Rice-based snacks include rice crackers, rice-based chips and flavoured snacks with a white or brown rice base. They are not known for any specific health benefits. Processed rice is an extremely dense source of carbohydrates. Just 10 rice crackers contain a similar amount of carbs as two slices of bread.

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Rice also has an extremely high glycaemic index, meaning it releases glucose very quickly into the bloodstream. High glucose levels over time are not good for the health of our cells or weight control. There is also concern about the amount of arsenic in rice-based snacks, which tends to be even higher than that found in cooked rice. For this reason, wholegrain crackers or corn-based snacks are generally better options than processed forms of rice made into snack food.

Wraps are generally considered healthy, perhaps because they appear to be a lighter version of bread. Nutritionally, however, this is far from the truth. Compared with regular sliced bread, wraps are generally much higher in refined carbohydrates, lower in fibre and full of the processed ingredients required to create a flat, sticky wrap.

Ultra Processed Ingredients In Low Carb Wraps

When it comes to low-carb wraps, not only are you missing out on the whole grains that quality carbs usually deliver, you are also eating myriad processed ingredients used to create a low-carb version of a carbohydrate-based food. A quick check of the ingredient list of any low-carb wrap will reveal a long list of ultra-processed ingredients, including forms of protein and dietary fibre that do not nourish the gut in the same way whole, natural proteins and fibres do.

If wraps are your thing, choose a plain wholegrain option, and if you want to eat low carb, forget eating wraps. Protein-based snack bars are often high in saturated fat and made with a long list of ultra-processed ingredients. They are down the list of healthy, minimally processed food options. If you were comparing a protein-based snack bar to a chocolate bar as a snack option, then yes, the protein bar would be a healthier choice.

But ultimately it takes an enormous amount of processing to create a palatable protein-based snack bar, and few, if any, have overly strong nutritional profiles. When you also consider that you are paying $4-5 for 10-20g of protein, whole foods including yoghurt, milk and tinned fish are all better options nutritionally, at a much cheaper price point. Cholesterol-lowering margarines were popular 20 years ago when they were released and marketed as an easy way to lower cholesterol naturally.

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They are clinically proven to lower cholesterol by as much as 10 per cent. What is not as clearly explained is that to achieve this result you need to add a significant amount of this spread to your daily diet, or an extra 30-40g of fat each day.

Counterintuitive Cholesterol Effects Of Margarine Fats

When you consider that margarine is made from refined vegetable oils, adding this much processed fat into the diet to lower cholesterol seems a little counterintuitive when you could simply eat more oily fish, legumes and walnuts instead. Processed meat is another category to cut back on. When the World Health Organisation classifies a food as a group 1 carcinogen, it is probably a good idea to reduce it.

This is the case with processed meats including bacon, salami, jerky, sausages, ham and the other processed meats we like to fill antipasto platters with. They are associated with an increased risk of cancers of the digestive tract. It seems odd that despite recommendations for these foods to be proactively limited in the diet, we continue to see a growing number of snacks made with forms of processed meat.

Ultimately, for all of us, the less processed meat we eat, the better it is for our gut health. Fruit yoghurt may come as a surprise, as yoghurt is generally considered a very healthy food. Indeed, there is a growing range of yoghurt options that are high in protein and calcium and low in sugar, which are hard to fault nutritionally. This is not the yoghurt being referred to here.

High Sugar And Saturated Fat In Dessert Yoghurts

Rather, it is dessert-style fruit yoghurts commonly described as thick, creamy and indulgent, and that come with plenty of extra fat and sugar. While these yoghurts are delicious, they often have added cream, which bumps up their saturated fat content, as well as several types of added sugars. This means a yoghurt that can have 10g of fat per serve and up to 30g of added sugars.