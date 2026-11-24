A herd of five horses roamed West Beach streets after an unlocked gate was left open at a local riding club. Residents and SAPOL worked together to safely return the animals to their paddock within half an hour.

Five horses roamed the streets of West Beach in Adelaide's western suburbs after escaping from a local riding club. The incident occurred after club owners failed to padlock a gate leading from a paddock to the public road. The animals were spotted trotting along the street before being rounded up by the public and police.

Mechanism of the Gate Breach

The escape began when one of the riding club owners neglected to padlock a gate connecting the club's paddock to the surrounding area. Ms. Eastaughffe told 891 ABC Adelaide that a staff member had simply forgotten to secure the latch on one of the exits. This oversight allowed the herd of five horses to wander out of the designated enclosure and onto the nearby streets. The horses did not travel far but managed to create a significant disruption in the quiet suburban area.

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Community Reaction to the Incident

Local residents were caught off guard by the unexpected presence of the animals in their neighborhood. Ms. Eastaughffe described the event as an interesting wakeup call for the neighbors who encountered the herd. The animals also left noticeable traces of their passage, specifically manure, along the streets they traversed. Despite the mess, Ms. Eastaughffe joked that the donations of fertilizer would likely result in a bumper crop for local gardens this year.

Public Safety and Police Response

While some viewed the event with amusement, others expressed genuine concern for safety. Ms. Eastaughffe stated she was terrified by the incident and emphasized that such events are never desired by the club. She noted that the community would be super diligent in locking gates in the future to prevent a recurrence. The presence of the horses attracted quite a few members of the public who stopped to watch the unusual sight.

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Resolution and Return of the Animals

South Australia Police (SAPOL) responded to the call and assisted in the recovery effort. Officers arrived at the scene and helped members of the public herd the animals back toward safety. The horses managed to find their way to nearby Apex Park, where the club's riding arena is located. This location provided a secure area for the recovery operation to conclude.

Official Statement on Recovery Time

Police confirmed that patrols helped staff round up the horses and return them to the paddock. The entire process took approximately 30 minutes from the initial report. The statement from the police indicated that all five horses are now safely and securely back in their enclosure. The incident serves as a reminder for equestrian facilities to maintain strict security protocols.