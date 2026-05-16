Five Italian Scuba Divers Die, Malian Diver Dies in Underwater Cave Rescue

Italian scuba divers, along with a Maldivian military diver, died while exploring an underwater cave in the Maldives archipelago. The divers had apparently attempted to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters, which is considered beyond the depth limit for recreational divers. The search operation has resumed, with two Italians expected to join the recovery effort. Authorities are investigating the reason behind the group going below the officially permitted depth to 30 meters.

Monica Montefalcone was one of five Italian scuba divers who died while exploring an underwater cave in the Maldives archipelago. Mohamed Mahudhee suffered decompression sickness after searching for scuba divers in Vaavu Atoll and died in hospital.

The divers had apparently died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 metres. A Maldivian military diver died during a high-risk operation to recover the bodies of the Italians who had drowned in the underwater cave. The body of the fifth diver was found near the mouth of the cave shortly afterwards. The incident was the worst single diving accident in the Maldives, with 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered across hundreds of miles of the Indian Ocean





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Rescue Operations Scuba Diving Maldivian Divers Undersea Cave Diving Accident Recovery Operation Expert Divers Professional Divers University Of Genoa Deep-Sea Rescue Expert Cave Diving Expert

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five Italian Tourists Found Dead in Underwater Cave System in MaldivesA group of Italian tourists vanished during a cave diving expedition in the remote Vaavu Atoll, about 100 kilometres south of Malé, and were later found dead deep inside an underwater cave system.

Read more »

Five Italian divers killed in cave accident in the MaldivesThe divers became trapped in a sea cave at a depth of about 50 metres. A high-risk search for the bodies was suspended because of rough seas.

Read more »

Five Italian divers killed in cave accident in the MaldivesThe divers became trapped in a sea cave at a depth of about 50 metres. A high-risk search for the bodies was suspended because of rough seas.

Read more »

Italian divers die at 50-meter depth in Maldives caves, rec diver suffocatedFive Italian scuba divers died while exploring a cave at a depth of about 50 meters in Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, limiting the recreational diving limit to 30 meters. A member of the Maldivian National Defence Force died of underwater decompression sickness after being transferred to a hospital in the capital.

Read more »