Five Italian Tourists Found Dead in Underwater Cave System in Maldives

A group of Italian tourists vanished during a cave diving expedition in the remote Vaavu Atoll, about 100 kilometres south of Malé, and were later found dead deep inside an underwater cave system.

A dream diving trip in the turquoise waters of the Maldives has ended in horror after five tourists, including a mother and daughter, were found dead deep inside an underwater cave system .

The group of Italian tourists vanished during a cave diving expedition in the remote Vaavu Atoll, about 100 kilometres south of Malé, triggering an urgent high-risk search operation involving specialist divers and military crews. Authorities later discovered the bodies about 60 metres underwater inside the cave network, as reported by the BBC. A spokesperson for the Italian foreign ministry confirmed that the five people were Italians and said they were providing consular assistance to the victims’ families.

“The divers are reported to have died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 metres,” they said. “The reconstruction of the incident is still underway by the Maldivian authorities





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Maldives Underwater Cave System Diving Accident Italian Tourists Consular Assistance Reconstruction Of The Incident Yellow Warning Rough Weather University Of Genoa Monica Montefalcone Giorgia Sommacal Muriel Oddenino Federico Gualtieri

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