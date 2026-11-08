Five Killed, Multiple Injured in Krakow Market Square Shooting; Suspect in Custody

A 24-year-old Polish man opened fire in Krakow's main market square, killing five people and injuring at least 10 others, including two police officers. The suspect was shot and wounded during a gunfight with police and is now in hospital.

A shooting in Krakow's main market square on Saturday afternoon left five people dead and about a dozen injured, according to local police. The suspect, a 24-year-old Polish citizen who acted alone, was shot and wounded during a gunfight with police nearby and is currently being taken to hospital.

Among the injured were two police officers, one of whom was shot three times and is in very critical condition, and five foreigners. The square is a popular tourist destination in Poland's second largest city. The gunman drove into the square at about 3pm and began firing at random people from his car, police said in a statement on X. He was dressed in military-style clothes and used a long military-type firearm.

Also read Krakow Main Square Shooting Kills Five, Injures Over a Dozen; Gunman Wounded

Interior Minister Cites Far Right Motivation

Poland's interior minister, Marcin Kierwinski, said there were indications that the gunman was fascinated by far-right ideology. The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being taken to hospital, police said on X. During the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; as a result, two police officers are among the injured, a police spokesperson told reporters.

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The spokesperson added that the suspect was wearing military-style attire when he allegedly shot at one of the main tourist spots. Those killed were four women and two men, according to authorities. A tram driver reported about 3pm that his vehicle was shot at from a man in a moving car while passing nearby the main square, the Krakow municipal transport company said. The window to the tram driver's cabin was shattered.

Police secure an area near Krakow's Main Market Square after the shooting that killed five people and injured at least 10 others, in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. Authorities are investigating the incident. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the shooting as tragic and said he was being kept informed about the situation.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk Responds to Shooting

I am being kept informed by the minister of the interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting, he wrote on X, adding that the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack. Later in the evening, government spokesperson Adam Szlapka wrote on X: Today's event in Krakow has shaken all of Poland, adding that Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on his way to Krakow.

The justice minister, Waldemar Zurek, wrote on X that authorities would ensure that the perpetrator of this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished. Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he was deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events in Krakow, and that his thoughts are with victims, those injured and their families.

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We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that's shattered the peace of Poland, Tom Rose wrote on X. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said one of the police officers injured in the shooting was in very critical condition. The injured included two police officers who were hurt, one of them seriously after being shot three times in the exchange of fire with the alleged attacker.

Poland Issues Record Gun Permits In 2025

There are also five foreigners among those wounded. The square is a popular tourist destination in Krakow, Poland's second-largest city. Euronews reported Poland issued a record 50,700 gun permits in 2025, and the number of active permits registered in 2025 was almost double the number registered in 2015, according to police statistics cited in the report. A rescue helicopter and security personnel were at the site of the shooting in Krakow's main market square on Saturday afternoon. Authorities are investigating the incident.