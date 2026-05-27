Five of Seven Trapped Laotian Villagers Found Alive After Week-Long Cave Rescue Effort

Rescuers in Laos have located five of seven villagers trapped in a flooded cave for a week, with two still missing. The group entered an abandoned gold mine in Xaysomboun province seeking treasure before flash flooding blocked their exit. International and local teams face hazardous conditions including narrow passages, contaminated air, and collapse risks as they work to bring everyone to safety.

Rescue operations are ongoing to locate seven Laotian villagers who have been trapped inside a flooded cave for several days. As of Wednesday, rescuers confirmed that five of the seven individuals had been found alive and were safe, while the search continued for the remaining two.

The Laotian rescue group Rescue Volunteer for People announced the discovery via social media, stating that five people had been located at approximately 4:30 pm. Thai rescuer Kengkach Bangkawong also shared updates on Facebook, confirming the find and noting the ongoing efforts for the two still missing. The incident occurred in the central Xaysomboun province, approximately 125 kilometers northeast of Vientiane, the capital of Laos. According to Laotian state media, the group entered the cave on May 20.

Reports indicate they were inside searching for gold when heavy rains caused flash flooding, which blocked their exit and trapped them. The cave has been described as an abandoned gold mine, presenting significant challenges for rescuers. Specialist rescue diver Mikko Paasi from Finland highlighted the dangers, noting that teams must navigate hundreds of meters of tight passages, floodwaters, potential collapses, and poor air quality.

He indicated that the trapped individuals were likely in a terminal chamber about 300 meters from the cave entrance. Local context suggests the area is unowned and commonly used by residents for prospecting and gathering food. The rescue involves both Laotian and Thai teams, working under difficult conditions. Efforts are focused on reaching the remaining two individuals, with the safety of all seven being the primary concern.

The situation underscores the risks associated with informal mining and exploration, especially during the rainy season when flash floods can occur suddenly. Updates from rescuers continue to be shared through social media platforms, providing intermittent progress reports as the operation unfolds





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Laos Cave Rescue Trapped Villagers Flash Flooding Abandoned Gold Mine Xaysomboun

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