A look at five Sydney properties with terraces, decks and outdoor kitchens designed for al fresco dining, from Mosman to Lilli Pilli.

Summer is almost here, and so are the kids running through backyard sprinklers or splashing in the pool, along with barbecues and al fresco dining, all without having to leave the comfort of home.

These five Sydney homes offer proximity to the kitchen, spacious outdoor areas, adjustable shade and wind protection, and practical utilities such as a built-in barbecue or outdoor kitchen. Set on a private block away from neighbours, with established hedges and bathed in north-easterly light, this Mosman home offers a tranquil setting for al fresco dining. Off the chef's kitchen is a full-width entertaining terrace that overlooks the lawn and the heated 10-metre pool.

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Mosman Home Features Wine Cellar

A serving window connects the kitchen to the barbecue area, and steps lead down to the lawn. On the upper level of the Mosman home there is also a spacious terrace with Middle Harbour views where you can enjoy a morning coffee. On the lower ground level there is a 2000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. The property at 23 Middle Head Road, Mosman, NSW, combines a quiet setting with easy indoor-outdoor entertaining.

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The impressive indoor-outdoor flow creates flexible, convenient entertaining in this Randwick property. The paved al fresco area connects to the marble kitchen through steel-framed glass doors and overlooks the park-sized backyard, which features established greenery. While there is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors, the property's location opposite Centennial Park offers even more options.

Other highlights of the Randwick home include period features such as 3.4-metre ceilings and marble fireplaces, plus modern updates including designer lighting and a brand-new chef's kitchen. The layout keeps dining, cooking and outdoor space closely connected for everyday use or larger gatherings. A double-storey Mosman home features decking across both levels, connected to the indoors via bifold and French doors.

Beecroft Property Offers Year Round Dining

On the upper level, you can enjoy Middle Harbour views, while downstairs the private outdoor area includes open and covered decking and screening, plus stairs down to the garden level with further decking. Close to the open-plan dining, lounge, meals area and kitchen, you can dine al fresco with ease. Featuring an undercover entertaining area, this Beecroft property offers year-round al fresco dining.

Set on approximately 1619 square metres in a quiet, tree-lined street, the location is peaceful, with a large backyard and established gardens. The Federation residence, known as Valhalla, includes period features such as leadlight windows. Renovations at the Beecroft home, including the open-plan living and dining areas and kitchen, cater to modern living. This space opens onto the al fresco area, creating a fabulous indoor-outdoor entertaining space.

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The undercover design helps extend outdoor dining across the seasons. At 3 Randell Avenue, Lilli Pilli, NSW, a motorised skylight opens onto a private roof terrace, while two large balconies provide water views for an evening cocktail. On cooler nights, head outside to the lower-level undercover pergola, where you can use the built-in barbecue overlooking the heated plunge pool, with a water feature, volcanic stone coping and travertine surrounds.

Lilli Pilli Home Includes Water Views

Glass sliding doors connect the Lilli Pilli home's open-plan living and dining areas and an impressive, modern kitchen, offering a host of entertaining options. Other features include five generous bedrooms, remote-controlled blinds, keyless swipe-card entry, video surveillance and solar power. Together, the five homes show how terraces, decks, courtyards and outdoor kitchens can make al fresco dining a central part of daily life.

They pair practical outdoor amenities with close connections to indoor kitchens and living areas, while offering shade, shelter and privacy.