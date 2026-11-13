Five Melbourne Homes With Standout Facades Range From 1888 Villa to New Glen Waverley Build

Five Melbourne homes with standout facades include a circa 1888 Victorian Italianate villa in Moonee Ponds, a ca.1906 Federation residence in St Kilda West, a brand-new Glen Waverley build, a solid brick South Yarra Victorian and a balconied St Kilda Victorian.

Five Melbourne homes with standout facades range from a circa 1888 Victorian Italianate villa in Moonee Ponds to a brand-new house in Glen Waverley. The list also includes a ca.1906 Federation-era residence in St Kilda West, a solid brick Victorian-style home in South Yarra and a balconied Victorian in St Kilda.

Whether modern or period, a standout facade can feature textural contrast, visual anchors, dramatic rooflines or lines, and architectural lighting. These elements leave a striking impression and set the home apart. These Melbourne homes not only have great street appeal, but their interiors back it up, making them standouts both inside and out. 31 Eglinton Street, Moonee Ponds, is a multi-level Victorian Italianate villa known as St Clair.

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St Clair Victorian Villa Renovated Design

Its facade includes signature arches, tuck-point brickwork, cast-iron lace work and columns supporting the tessellated tiled entry veranda. The circa 1888 home has been renovated in consultation with the local historical society to honour its original design. Interiors include polished Baltic pine floors running through the front rooms, with heavy patterned drapes and period features. A solid, lockable glass slider connects the original home to its contemporary extension, which includes two kitchens.

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Outside, two entertaining areas include a covered alfresco deck and a square, fully self-cleaning, heated in-ground pool. The pool has a shallow bathing ledge at one end and a generous depth of 1.8 metres at the other. 362 Beaconsfield Parade, St Kilda West, is a Federation-era landmark residence, ca.1906, with a stately facade, striking columns and lacework balconies. It fronts Port Phillip Bay.

The style continues inside, with hardwood floors, leadlight arches, pressed metal ceilings and a series of grand formal reception rooms. The double-storey home has five bedrooms, including a king-sized main with water views, and a lift that serves each level. Other highlights include a cellar, al fresco outdoor space, established gardens, and a location overlooking Catani Gardens. 2 Rye Court, Glen Waverley, is a brand-new home with a facade that contrasts shapes and materials, including arches, lines, and timber.

Modern Glen Waverley Home Architectural Features

The modern architectural design continues inside, with a large pivot door opening into a grand entry hallway. There is also a versatile formal lounge or home office with parquetry flooring and arched windows.

Other features include ducted heating and refrigerated air conditioning, double glazing, an alarm, security cameras, a video intercom, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains, and a private theatre room with blackout blinds and recessed speakers. 41 Fawkner Street, South Yarra, is a solid brick Victorian-style home whose facade is true to its period charm, with its brick frontage and lacework details. The interiors have been updated for modern living, with a flexible floor plan and four bedrooms.

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St Kilda Victorian Balcony Period Design

The primary suite sits on its own level and includes a retreat, a study zone, extensive cabinetry, an en suite bathroom, and a private balcony. Outside, there is a landscaped rear garden, and the location is close to Toorak Road and schools, offering great liveability. 96 Wellington Street, St Kilda, is a balconied Victorian in the St Kilda Hill precinct. It sits behind a high-walled garden and features elegant period design.

The interior blends this with contemporary design, featuring an arched entrance hall with dark Baltic pine floors, a sitting room with a marble fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen with quality appliances. The home offers great indoor-outdoor living, with French doors opening to a private, paved, landscaped courtyard featuring a built-in barbecue and sink. Together, these five properties show how standout facades can come from any era, from Victorian villas to a brand-new build, while their interiors match their street appeal.