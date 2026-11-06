A selection of five period homes for sale in Melbourne, from Victorian terraces to Edwardians, featuring original character and contemporary updates.

A selection of five of the best period homes for sale in Melbourne right now, from Victorian terraces to Edwardians, offering great character, ornate features and spacious rooms for today s lifestyle.

This Hawthorn-brick Victorian has recently been renovated by Neil Architects. At the front, a landscaped garden, an L-shaped verandah and the original facade welcome you. Original features include rooms with high, ornate ceilings, limed Baltic pine floors, a double-arched entrance, a sitting room, open fireplaces, an original brick feature wall and bay windows. The renovation is showcased in the concrete ceilings, hydronic-heated oak floors, glazing, and the expansive open-plan living and dining area.

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Kitchen Features And Edwardian Details

The gourmet kitchen includes marble benches, Miele appliances, an integrated Liebherr fridge freezer and a butler s pantry. Other features include four bedrooms and proximity to Chapel Street. Bellrive is a circa 1914 Edwardian home on about 1014 square metres of landscaped grounds in Williamstown. Original features include a covered verandah, stained-glass windows, decorative ceilings, open fireplaces, herringbone timber floors, a formal lounge and a separate library.

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French doors open to a rear entertaining deck overlooking the large backyard and a glass-fenced indoor pool. A highlight is the interiors, which were designed by Diane Bergeron, including a mud room with built-in seating and a self-contained retreat above the garage. The 1908 residence at 455 Wattletree Road in Malvern East is in the Dorrington Estate.

The double-storey solid-brick home features original dark timber floors, timber-lined ceilings, panelled walls, leadlight windows, an entrance hall and a sitting room with an open fire. The formal dining room includes a bar, and elevated ceilings help create a light-filled space, linking the living, dining and kitchen areas. The kitchen is a standout, featuring stone benches, quality appliances, a walk-in pantry and glass sliders that open to a large undercover terrace.

Terrace Amenities And Heritage Character

The terrace has a built-in barbecue, wok burner, bar fridges and a bar room and wine cellar, which opens to a separate crazy-paved terrace beneath a vine-covered pergola. Other features include five bedrooms and an expansive retreat area. This Albert Park home features heritage-listed stained glass, while its frontage and tuck-pointed brickwork also showcase its period character, as do the ornate plaster ceiling roses and the curved architrave in the entry hall.

Updated for contemporary living, the property features a functional kitchen with bespoke joinery, Blum soft-close drawer systems and a sophisticated Space Tower pantry. The bathrooms are a highlight, with Venetian plaster finishes, antique brass tapware and accessories, and heated towel rails. The primary suite features a freestanding bath and an elegant floor-mounted brass spout. This period home in Brighton is close to Bay Street and the Golden Mile foreshore.

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The interiors have been extensively renovated, featuring Chevron parquetry, high ceilings, Dolomite, Venetian plaster walls, full-height sheers, arched windows and an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Outside, there is an al fresco area with a barbecue, a hot and cold shower, a powder room, and a heated pool and spa. Other highlights include underfloor bathroom heating, camera and alarm security, alabaster and crystal-glass lighting from Lucretia, and a 2.5-car garage.