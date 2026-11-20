Five premium homes are for sale across Melbourne's inner-northern suburbs, ranging from historic Edwardian and Victorian properties to new energy-efficient residences.

Five premium homes are for sale across Melbourne's inner-northern suburbs, offering a mix of walkability, community, character, culture and proximity to the CBD. The selection ranges from historic Victorian and Edwardian architecture in Parkville and Carlton North to modern, energy-efficient residences in leafy pockets such as Alphington and Northcote.

These properties offer distinct architectural character while maintaining convenient access to local schools, parks and transit links. One standout is a semi-detached Edwardian home on a leafy Carlton North street, within walking distance of Princes Park, Rathdowne Village and local schools. Built in about 1907, the home retains its period character, including a traditional return entry, a wide hallway, and a formal living room with a fireplace and a marble mantel.

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Victorian Edwardian And Modern Homes

Modern updates include a kitchen with marble benchtops, quality appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking an al fresco area with a remote-controlled awning and a courtyard garden. Other features include the attic, hydronic heating, heated floors and towel rails. In Alphington, a Mason Bright architect-designed home sits directly opposite Pitcher Park, close to Darebin Parklands and Fairfield station. With high ceilings, natural light, warm neutral colours, designer lighting and cathedral ceilings upstairs, the interiors are elegant and inviting.

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The home features a seven-star energy rating, 6.63kW of solar power, double glazing, heat-pump hot water, and six-zone Daikin heating and cooling. Highlights include Volakas Gold marble in the kitchen, an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, sliding doors that open onto the al fresco with a motorised shade roof and built-in barbecue, and a heated pool and spa.

Designed by Taouk Architects, a brand-new residence sits in a quiet pocket of Northcote, close to Northcote Aquatic Centre, local parks and schools. Set across two levels, the home prioritises natural light and a strong connection to the outdoors, evident in the open-plan layout and full-height stackable sliding doors that open to a north-facing undercover al fresco area. The exteriors are another highlight, with the al fresco area including an outdoor kitchen, plus a landscaped courtyard and pool.

Northcote And Thornbury Property Details

Other features include the kitchen with a butler's pantry, a remote double garage, and custom built-in cabinetry throughout. Set on about 713 square metres in Thornbury, an art deco-style home is close to Merri Creek, Thornbury station, and the St Georges Road bike path, and is zoned for Bell Primary School and Coburg High School.

The home features four bedrooms, two on the ground floor and two on the upper floor, and a light-filled open-plan living and dining area, with a large granite kitchen also on the ground floor. Outside, there is a large paved entertainment area with a barbecue bench and a north-facing rear garden.

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Parkville Balcony Terrace Sale

At 151 Park Drive, Parkville, a home is conveniently located on the city's edge, within easy reach of the University of Melbourne, Royal Park, Princes Park and Queen Victoria Market. It is also zoned for University High School and North Melbourne Primary School. The home itself is a Victorian balcony terrace with original details and plenty of natural light.

It features a traditional arched hallway, formal living and dining, and an open fireplace, plus a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area at the rear. Another highlight is the rear garden with a remote roller door opening to the rear right-of-way and reserve.