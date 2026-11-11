Documentary 2.6 Seconds examines Kumanjayi Walker shooting and Zachary Rolfe acquittal

A four-part documentary directed by Darren Dale and written by Andrew Boe scrutinises the fatal police shooting of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu and the acquittal of Constable Zachary Rolfe.

A new four-part documentary examines the fatal police shooting of Kumanjayi Walker in the remote Northern Territory community of Yuendumu. The film, titled 2.6 Seconds: Death in the Outback, was directed by Darren Dale and written by Andrew Boe.

It scrutinises with legalistic precision the events leading up to Walker's death and the far-reaching fallout that followed. Constable Zachary Rolfe shot Walker three times, and the encounter lasted 2.6 seconds. It happened during a botched arrest just a few days after Walker had escaped from custody. He had threatened officers with an axe and returned to Yuendumu, which was already on edge after a spate of break-ins.

Also read 2.6 Seconds: Death in the Outback documentary examines Kumanjayi Walker shooting

Rolfe was charged with murder, almost immediately bailed and later acquitted by a Northern Territory jury. That is the broad outline of a tragic narrative, versions of which have played out many times before in Australia and elsewhere. It is a story likely to elicit a host of reactions and conclusions on face value alone, its contours so familiar that specifics no longer seem to matter. The documentary crafts a masterful and epic work from the minutiae of the details.

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Justice and Policing Failures Examined

It is a rigorous piece of journalism and a profound reckoning with how justice and policing had failed Walker and the wider community of Indigenous Australians. The documentary has been assembled from a wealth of sources. These include body-worn camera footage from police officers, courtroom testimonies, TV specials, a coronial inquest, and interviews by the filmmakers with witnesses, Walker's family, reporters and authors. It offers a view of the events that is simultaneously epic and deeply intimate.

Rolfe did not agree to be interviewed by the filmmakers, but his presence is stamped throughout the documentary. A key pillar of the story is how the paths of Rolfe and Walker would cross with such dire consequences. Rolfe is described as an overly confident and self-assured ex-army officer from an esteemed family in Canberra. Walker is described as a vulnerable and troubled Indigenous teen with myriad health issues.

When Boe speculates on camera what might have been if they had met instead on a footy field, he is tacitly acknowledging the complexity of policing in remote communities and the gulf between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australia. Would an officer such as Rolfe, with a reputation for risk-taking and bending the rules, have been allowed to run a tactical response operation anywhere other than here? These are but some of the thorny questions that the documentary raises.

Confronting Footage and Racist Messages

It is at times confronting to watch, particularly in episode two, where body-cam footage and first-person recollections are used to reconstruct the night of the shooting. Episode four deals with the inquest, in which text messages between Rolfe and other officers are brought to light. These messages were not presented to the jury in the murder trial. To say that the racist content of these exchanges is shocking is an understatement.

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But in neither case, and in contrast to many other true-crime shows, is there an exploitative element to these revelations. They are there to vividly illustrate institutional failures. Put simply, how can officers who hold such racist and disrespectful views of Indigenous people be trusted to treat them with dignity and fairness? There is no one spewing up prepared talking-points.

Filled with detail, nuance and first-hand insights by people still reeling from what happened at Yuendumu, the documentary avoids glib judgements and convenient assumptions. It delivers what is arguably the most compelling social-justice documentary Australia has produced.