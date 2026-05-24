Five steps onto the stage after 26 years apart, reunite with Australian audience

Five, an Australian band, splits in 2001 but comes together for the first time in 26 years. Reunion tour in Melbourne.

The half hour before Five steps on stage feels like being on the bus on the way home from school. There’s a soundtrack of Vengaboys, the Goo Goo Dolls, and the Spice Girls.

A woman to my right is wearing tiny, coloured butterfly clips. The air is filled with excitement, and there’s a sense of (mildly and politely) cutting loose. When the five silhouettes appear at the back of the stage, all original members of the band, the cheering starts.

They’re straight into performing and as we hit the end of its built-in countdown, the curtain drops and the entire arena is transported back to the time in our lives when this music formed the soundtrack.

"Somebody told me we played this arena in the year 2000. That’s 26 years and finally all five of us have made it back to the stage. Back in Australia!

" says Sean Conlon to a volley of cheers. Across the night, each member of the band takes a moment to share some thoughts with the crowd





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Concert Tour Original Members Reunion Band Melbourne

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