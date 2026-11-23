Five Sydney Swans players have returned to pre-season training after serving season-ending bans for breaching behavioural standards, with Tom Papley facing court this Thursday over drug charges.

Five Sydney Swans players have returned to pre-season training after serving season-ending bans handed down by the club in August for breaching behavioural standards. The group trained at Bat and Ball Oval on Monday, the first official day of pre-season for first to fourth year players.

The five players, known as the Pullman Five, were banned by the Swans for the remainder of the season in August and were also barred from All-Australian honours. They are now free to return to play in round one against Geelong at the SCG on March 17. Tom Papley also trained with the squad for the first time since the AFL suspended him for the first three games of the 2027 season.

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Tom Papley Drug Suspension Details

The suspension followed a positive test for cocaine and MDMA in his system earlier this month after a night of partying at the Pullman hotel in East Melbourne. It is the strongest penalty imposed on a player caught on a public drugs matter. Papley has been summoned to appear before Waverley Local Court this Thursday. Chad Warner arrived early to training to complete running drills on the oval commonly used for community football.

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He said he was looking forward to repaying the faith of his teammates during his suspension. We have been training with everyone probably for a couple of months now over at Centennial Park, Warner said. Everyone is getting back in the groove, gelling, and I cannot wait for pre-season, to be honest. The boys have been great, and I think from the start they have all just wanted to do what they can, really.

There is obviously a lot of things people cannot do as well, so everyone is in a tough position, but I think that is the best thing about mates and teammates like this, they are always going to have your back. Papley arrived with a heavily strapped right knee and left the session early. Isaac Heeney arrived at the oval with teammates as the sanctioned players rejoined the main squad.

Other Players Return to Training

Blakey began training with North Melbourne on November 9, joining the club's first to fourth year players who started pre-season earlier than the Swans because they did not qualify for the finals. Warner and Heeney had trained with senior teammates at Centennial Park last week. The rest of the Swans senior players including Errol Gulden, James Rowbottom and Brodie Grundy will return to training next Monday.

The return of the suspended players marks a significant moment for the Swans as they build toward the 2027 season. Asked last week about the reintegration of Heeney, Warner and Jordon into the club, Swans AFLW star Chloe Molloy said her primary concern was ensuring the culture of her squad was protected. I have no idea how reintegrating Heeney, Warner and Jordon will go, Molloy said.

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All I know is there is a culture within the AFLW program that I want to nurture and be a part of. Bice, Jordon, Heeney and Warner are all free to play in round one. The club continues preparations for the upcoming season with several senior players still to return to training.