Five Villagers Rescued Alive from Flooded Laos Cave; Two Still Missing

Rescue teams in Laos have found five of seven villagers trapped for a week in a flooded cave in Xaisomboun province. The survivors are reported safe but the complex extraction operation faces difficulties due to narrow passages and dangerous conditions. Efforts now focus on extracting the five and locating the remaining two.

A week after heavy rain triggered flash flood ing in Xaisomboun province, central Laos, trapping seven villagers in a cave system, five of the missing men have been located alive deep underground.

Rescue teams discovered the five survivors on Wednesday, sheltered on a rocky ledge surrounded by floodwater, wearing headlamps. Initial reports indicate they are in good spirits and have received basic medical checks and soft food. The rescue operation, involving international experts, faces significant challenges due to narrow, submerged passages and hazardous conditions including toxic hydrogen sulfide gas and limited oxygen.

Rescuers are pumping water from the cave to lower levels and are urgently requesting additional oxygen tanks and specialized stretchers to facilitate the eventual extraction. An alternative access route is being excavated to bring equipment closer. The search continues for the two remaining villagers who are believed to have entered the cave separately and earlier than the group of five





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Laos Cave Rescue Xaisomboun Trapped Villagers Flash Flood Cave Extraction Missing Persons

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