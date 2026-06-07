Flamingo Protests Erupt in Albania Over Kushner-Linked Resort Development

Flamingos have become a symbol of mass protests in Albania opposing a $1.98 billion luxury resort project tied to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, raising alarms over environmental damage and corruption.

The flamingo has become an unexpected emblem of escalating protests in Albania against a luxury resort project linked to the Trump family. The controversy centers on the undeveloped island of Sazan off the Albanian coast, which Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump discovered during a private yacht trip in 2021.

Ivanka Trump described being captivated after swimming to the islands and hiking barefoot to the top, sparking the idea for a development that she calls a tangible manifestation of her real estate expertise. The project, estimated at $1.98 billion, is being pursued through the Miami-based firm Affinity and includes both coastal development on the Vjosa-Narta waterfront and work on Sazan Island.

Jared Kushner has stated he wants the resort to be the ideal family destination, while the developers emphasize a commitment to responsible stewardship and environmental enhancement. Albania's coastline has remained largely undeveloped due to decades of communist rule, creating a sanctuary for wildlife. Sazan Island, originally a military base, now hosts over 200 species of migratory birds, rare Mediterranean monk seals, and nesting sea turtles.

The monk seal is classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, and ornithologists note that more than one percent of the global population of certain species resides in Albania. Conservation group PPNEA alleges that construction began without proper permits, with heavy machinery entering the area in May and gravel being dumped on ancient sand dunes protected as Natural Monuments. Scientists warn the damage could take centuries to repair, calling it the worst recorded impact on Albania's protected areas.

The Preservation and Protection of the Natural Environment in Albania has accused workers of operating illegally and digging into sand dunes. Protests have drawn thousands into the streets of Tirana, with demonstrators adopting the flamingo as a symbol of resistance. Critics argue the project represents the sale of Albania's natural and cultural heritage to foreign interests. The timing of the controversy coincides with Albania's government easing regulations in 2024 to permit tourism development on environmentally protected land.

Authorities have opened an investigation but have not disclosed details. Prime Minister Edi Rama defended the development as compliant with environmental rules, though he suggested the attention was solely due to the Kushners' involvement: "If it was not Jared, they would not give a shit about what is happening in Albania.

" Meanwhile, neighboring Serbia passed a special law for a separate luxury complex tied to Kushner's investment firm, and its organized crime prosecutor charged four individuals, including a government minister, with abuse of office to facilitate that project. Protesters like writer Lindita Komani assert that Albania is not for sale, warning that corrupt officials cannot decide the fate of the country's natural heritage





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Albania Protests Kushner Resort Sazan Island Environmental Damage Flamingo Revolution

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