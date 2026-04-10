Flanagan Defiant as Dragons' Losing Streak Continues

St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan remains steadfast despite the team's sixth consecutive loss, emphasizing his commitment to the job amidst increasing pressure. Co-captain Damien Cook supports Flanagan, highlighting the team's effort and calling for improved performances.

April 10th, 2026 9:24 pm. Amidst mounting pressure following a sixth consecutive loss to commence the 2026 season, St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan maintains an unwavering resolve, declaring he is fully committed to his role. The defeat, suffered at the hands of the Manly Sea Eagles, has intensified scrutiny over Flanagan's future, but his post-match comments suggest a determined focus on the task at hand.

The game was broadcast on FOX LEAGUE, available on Kayo Sports, offering viewers live coverage of every Premiership Season game with no ad-breaks during play. Flanagan, despite the loss, expressed satisfaction with certain aspects of the team's performance, highlighting an improved competitive spirit and the team's brief lead early in the second half. He emphasized that the team 'competed really hard,' even though key moments like a missed try opportunity before halftime ultimately shifted the game's momentum. Flanagan's decision to watch the game from the sidelines also demonstrated his commitment and his desire to actively engage with the team during the critical period. This decision underscored his determination, stating, “I’m here to fight. I’m here to win”.\Flanagan's statements reflect a broader perspective on his role beyond solely winning games. When asked about his future and the decisions that are set to be made, Flanagan affirmed his dedication to his current responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of player development, including the education of young players on how to succeed in the NRL, alongside managing the team. He highlighted the incoming new players for next year, recognizing the immediate necessity to achieve success in the present season, noting that it is 'part of my job as well'. Flanagan admitted that the team’s current position, marked by the ongoing losing streak, is unfamiliar territory for him as a coach. The losing streak is unlike anything he has experienced throughout his career. He acknowledged the players' maximum effort and class during the game, but highlighted the need to improve performance. The game saw Manly's outstanding performance, including an impressive long-distance try.\Adding to the uncertainty surrounding the club, co-captain Damien Cook offered his backing for Flanagan, amidst reports that the club has postponed contract negotiations with expiring player contracts. This decision apparently impacted Cook himself, who, according to foxsports.com.au, was on the cusp of re-signing with the Red V through the end of the 2027 season. Cook praised the team's attitude and their determination in the face of recent challenges. He emphasized the players' role on the field, asserting that their performances are the key factor in the team's current situation. Cook firmly stated that the coach is not the source of the problem and called for the team to perform better. Cook’s stance demonstrates the players' faith in Flanagan, despite the team's difficulties, and their resolve to improve their performance on the field. The loss against Manly saw the Dragons continue to struggle, and their next steps will be critical to their season's success





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

St George Illawarra Dragons Shane Flanagan NRL Losing Streak Damien Cook

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Can’t believe way we attack each other’: Defiant Flanno ‘not worried’ as criticism mountsNRL: On NRL 360, Paul Crawley broke down the issue with the St George Dragons following their halves swap.

Read more »

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan vows to fight on and turn things around7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

$5m Dragons blueprint and change Flanno must make; Raiders’ reality with rookie halfbackNRL: On NRL 360, Paul Crawley broke down the issue with the St George Dragons following their halves swap.

Read more »

Dragons vs Sea Eagles: Crucial Premiership Clash at WIN StadiumSt George Illawarra Dragons, led by Kyle Flanagan, face Manly Sea Eagles, featuring Tom Trbojevic, in a key match at WIN Stadium. The game is part of the Premiership Season and available live on FOX LEAGUE via Kayo Sports. Support and resources for responsible gambling are also provided.

Read more »

Dragons fightback not enough as Flanagan’s men crash to sixth defeatOne club’s coach has already been replaced this season, the other is under fire. Can St George Illawarra bounce back against a revitalised Manly side? Follow all the action.

Read more »

Dragons fightback not enough as Flanagan’s men crash to sixth defeatOne club’s coach has already been replaced this season, the other is under fire. Can St George Illawarra bounce back against a revitalised Manly side? Follow all the action.

Read more »