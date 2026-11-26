Flight Centre says a third-party accommodation booking system was affected by unusual cyber activity involving a large number of customer records and limited passport details. The company says flight bookings are unaffected and no credit card, payment or bank account details have been identified as accessed.

Flight Centre has warned that the accommodation booking system it uses has been affected by unusual cyber activity involving a large number of customer records and limited passport details.

Flight Centre Cyber Incident Affects Customer Records

The Brisbane-based travel agency said it believes a significant number of customer records in the impacted system may have been accessed by unknown persons. Investigations into the incident remain ongoing. The company said it is still unclear how many of those records have actually been extracted from the third-party booking system. Most of the accessed records include only customer names, with some containing basic travel information.

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Flight Centre said a very small percentage is believed to include data such as limited passport details, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, or in rare cases health or mobility information. The statement was made to the ASX, and Flight Centre did not name the accommodation booking provider involved. The incident appears to affect the accommodation system used by Flight Centre and travel brands Travel Associates, Cruiseabout, and some independent agents.

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The company said no customer credit cards, payments or bank account details have been identified as accessed to date. Flight Centre also said flight bookings have not been affected by the incident. Flight Centre said it is working with its cybersecurity partner Mandiant to understand the nature and extent of the activity and to implement appropriate safeguards and containment action. Mandiant is a Google subsidiary.

Mandiant Partners With Flight Centre To Contain Breach

With Mandiant, Flight Centre said it is working to contain the activity, change authentication keys and credentials. Mandiant and Flight Centre have also increased monitoring on the system. The company has not provided further details about the identity or location of the third-party provider. The use of third-party contractors in the travel sector has exposed travel-related companies to cyber incidents before.

In one previous case, hackers accessed 5.7 million Qantas customer records through a Philippines call centre contracted by the airline. The data then included information on frequent flyer accounts, addresses and even the food preferences of thousands of travellers. That incident saw detailed loyalty program data, including membership in Qantas exclusive Chairman Lounge, purloined by hacking group Scattered Spider. Flight Centre has not attributed the current incident to any specific group.

Ongoing Investigation Uncovers Scope Of Flight Centre Data Leak

The company said its investigation is continuing and it is taking steps to secure the affected system. Flight Centre said it would provide updates as more information becomes available. Customers of Flight Centre, Travel Associates, Cruiseabout and some independent agents may be affected by the accommodation system incident. The company has not said how many customers are impacted in total or which countries they are located in.

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The ASX statement did not include a timeline for when the unusual activity was first detected. It also did not specify whether the third-party provider is based in Australia or overseas. Flight Centre said its priority is to protect customer data and to work with experts to resolve the incident. No credit card, payment or bank account details have been identified as accessed so far.

Flight bookings remain unaffected according to the company. The incident is limited to the accommodation booking system used by Flight Centre and the associated travel brands. Flight Centre said it is cooperating with Mandiant to contain the activity and to change authentication keys and credentials. The company has also increased monitoring on the system with Mandiant.

The investigation into the nature and extent of the activity is ongoing.