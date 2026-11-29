An uncontrolled bushfire on Flinders Island has burned 16,000 hectares and is 75 percent contained. Dry westerly winds forecast for Monday may intensify the fire, with nine structures damaged or destroyed, including two homes.

An uncontrolled bushfire on Flinders Island has burned 16,000 hectares and has a perimeter of 150 kilometres. The Tasmania Fire Service said dry westerly conditions forecast for Monday would likely intensify the bushfire.

Firefighters Control Fire Perimeter Amid Strong Winds

Firefighters have controlled about 75 per cent of the fire's perimeter. Acting regional chief for the northern region Keir Wilson said the fire would continue to burn as long as conditions required. When asked how long he thought the fire would burn, he said: It's a bit of a how long is a piece of string answer. He said for the next couple of days the winds would be strengthening westerlies and after that potentially a bit drier.

Also read Weather threatens to hamper efforts to contain massive Flinders Island bushfire

So we'll continue to work as long as it takes, he said. Wilson said a westerly wind at the moment is favourable as far as built-up communities on the island. It is pushing it away from many houses and structures. The fire has burned more than 10 per cent of the island's land.

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Premier Jeremy Rockliff flew to the island on Sunday and was shocked by what he saw. To say that the island's had some challenging times recently is a complete understatement. We've witnessed some of the 16,000 hectares that have been burnt to a crisp, he said. And I've never seen anything quite like it really, in terms of the blackened landscape, and it just highlights the danger that many have been confronted with, potentially.

Premier Rockliff Shocked By Flinders Island Devastation

Government minister Nick Duigan, who grew up on Flinders Island, joined the premier on the visit. I've always known Flinders is a pretty resilient community and this is absolute proof of that in spades, he said. I've seen a lot of old friends who are working out on the fire grounds, seen friends putting up power poles and bringing the island back together.

Wherever you look, there's somebody pulling in the same direction to get us through this tough period today. Tasmania Fire Service Incident Controller Tony Wood said firefighters had successfully stopped the fire from reaching homes around Pine Scrub and prevented a major forecast fire run towards Boat Harbour, Killiecrankie and communities along the west coast.

The combined effort of local volunteers, Parks and Wildlife, and support personnel has assisted our firefighting crews in successfully stopping the spread of the fire toward homes in the Pine Scrub area, he said. Firefighters also successfully prevented the major fire run that had been forecast toward Boat Harbour, Killiecrankie, Pine Scrub and west coast communities. Wood said crews were now focused on strengthening containment lines, protecting communities and supporting residents as recovery efforts begin.

Homes Saved As Firefighters Strengthen Containment Lines

The blaze remains active, with firefighters concentrating on priority areas around Pine Scrub, Boat Harbour Road and the northern sections of the fireground. Authorities believe several homes were saved during the latest firefighting efforts, although damage assessments are continuing. Due to this rapid intervention, we believe several homes have been saved, however current assessments indicate approximately nine structures have been damaged or destroyed, Wood said.

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At this stage we believe two of those are homes, but assessments are continuing and we'll provide confirmed information when available. A number of warnings remain in place across Flinders Island, including Watch and Act alerts for Pine Scrub, Leeka, Mount Tanner, Killiecrankie, Mount Boyes and Carnacs Flat, where it remains unsafe for residents to return. An evacuation centre remains open at the Furneaux Arts and Entertainment Centre in Whitemark for anyone requiring assistance.

Residents are urged to closely monitor warnings and follow advice from emergency services. Killiecrankie farmer Jo Youl said she was grateful her house and cattle were safe as efforts to control the fire near her property continued. We lost about 8 kilometres of feral fence, of wallaby-proof fence, and we've lost about 400 hectares of grass, but the house and the cattle are fine, so that's really fantastic, she said.

Community Spirit Shines Through Volunteer Support Efforts

Flinders Island Mayor Rachel Summers said it had been a very trying week. I think we've got a lot of very exhausted people out there who are trying to get through this, trying to help fight fires, trying to support the people who are out there putting their lives on the line, she said. Just trying to get through it all.

Despite the situation, the community was not going to let two local volunteers, Brian and Christine, forget it was their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday. They keep the crews fed, watered and the like. I don't know if they will be able to organise a wedding anniversary cake but who knows, Matt Lowe from the Fire Service said. Another local, Dan Whiting, volunteers for the State Emergency Service.

The tradies, the local businesses, everyone just chips in and it's all for one and one for all, he said. Mr Rockliff paid tribute to the volunteers. Here we are at the evacuation centre again, where there's volunteers, food being prepared for the evening, 130 mouths to feed … it's a wonderful example of community spirit.