Flintoff Named New Sydney Thunder Head Coach

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been appointed head coach of the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, replacing Trevor Bayliss. Flintoff aims to build a winning culture and connect with players.

The Sydney Thunder have confirmed one of the most significant off-field acquisitions in Big Bash League history, announcing former England captain Andrew Flintoff as the club's new head coach.

The 48-year-old will take charge of the Sydney-based club next summer, replacing the departing Trevor Bayliss in the role. Bayliss, who mentored the Thunder for five seasons, was stood down in February after the Thunder received the dreaded wooden spoon last summer with just two wins. Flintoff, the hero of England's unforgettable Ashes triumph in 2005, played seven matches for the Brisbane Heat during the 2014/15 Big Bash, becoming a fan favorite for his on-field antics.

Flintoff expressed optimism about his new role, stating: 'I'm looking at this with a lot of optimism. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there's something really big to build on. You look at the squad and it's a real nice mix.

You've got David Warner, Chris Green, Daniel Sams - some of these older guys are established cricketers, and you just want to provide an environment where they can go out there and flourish. We've seen how good they are. I saw Sam Konstas play against England under 19's, against one of my lads - incredible talent. Matthew Gilkes and Tanveer Sangha are the same.

I want our players to connect with the people that come and see us. I want them to enjoy playing cricket.

However, all that is underpinned by hard work... I want them to play with passion and leave everything out there on the field. You look around the world now and everyone gets the opportunity to play for all different teams but one of my aims over the time with Sydney Thunder is that every player looks back thinking that's the best part of the year, that's a team that I want to play for.

I'm excited to come over, get involved and coach this team. I'm here to do the best job I possibly can for the team and everybody that comes out and supports us.

' Flintoff, who played 79 Tests and 141 ODIs for England from 1998 to 2009, has previously coached the English Lions and the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred competition. In 2022, he was hospitalised after a horrific car crash while filming a segment for television show Top Gear, resulting in facial injuries and rib damage. Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said in a statement: 'Fred brings something truly unique to Sydney Thunder.

He's a global icon of the game, but more importantly he is a modern leader who understands how to build high-performance environments, connect with players as people, and set standards that last. His passion for the game, coaching itself and knowledge of Australian cricket and our Thunder program stood out during the process.

The goal here isn't just about the now, it's about a step-change to establishing a culture and identity that will set us up for sustained success for years to come. Quite simply this is going to excite new players, new fans, but equally members, fans and players like David Warner and Chris Green who have been at our club for a long time. Fred's experience, credibility, and values align perfectly with where this club is heading.

' The appointment marks a new chapter for the Thunder, who aim to rebound from a disappointing season with Flintoff's leadership and experience





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