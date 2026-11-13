Floreat Murders Inquest: Ariel Bombara Apologises as Police Warnings Are Examined

Ariel Bombara told the Western Australia inquest her father planned the 2024 Floreat killings, and that police did not act on her repeated warnings.

The daughter of a man accused of murdering two women in one of Western Australia's most horrific cases of family violence has delivered a public apology at the inquest into their deaths. Ariel Bombara addressed the court on Friday 13 November 2026, describing her father, Mark Bombara, as a powerful, privileged and entitled man intent on control and revenge. The two women, Jennifer Petelczyc, 59, and her daughter Gretl, 18, were shot dead when Mark Bombara stormed their home in the Perth suburb of Floreat in May 2024.

Mark Bombara was pursuing his estranged wife, Rowena Bombara, who was not at the house at the time. The inquest has heard that Jennifer Petelczyc was Rowena Bombara's closest friend. Ariel Bombara told the court that her father, when he could not find his wife, decided that murdering her best friend would be the next best punishment.

Also read Mark Bonbara Inquest Reveals Inadvertent Recording of Fatal Shooting in Perth Floreat

How the Floreat Killings Unfolded and Why Police Were Warned

Ariel Bombara told the inquest that she tried to warn police at least four times that her father was a real and imminent threat and had access to firearms. Those warnings came when she helped her mother escape the family home, weeks before the murders took place. She said police did not respond with the action she had asked for.

An internal police investigation found that appropriate action was not taken. As a result, eight officers have since faced disciplinary action. Ariel Bombara said she would do anything to go back and urge officers to take Mark Bombara's firearms away, saying she had wanted someone to finally believe her family and help them.

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Family Members Speak as Inquest Hears Competing Accounts

Ariel Bombara used her evidence to reject explanations that her father's conduct was caused by medical or mental health issues. She told the court she was sorry that some people felt the need to excuse his behaviour in that way. In her view, the actions were planned choices he made to murder, and she said he viewed Rowena Bombara as his property and would never have let her leave without a death penalty.

Ariel Bombara also addressed Liesl Petelczyc, Jennifer's daughter and Gretl's sister, who was sitting in the public gallery. She told Liesl Petelczyc that her mother and sister did not deserve to be killed. Ariel Bombara described how Jennifer Petelczyc had to hear her best friend being murdered over the phone, and said the sound of her screams and wails after a Triple Zero call ended would stay with her for the rest of her life.

Rowena Bombara spoke publicly for the first time since the murders. She told the court she was heartbroken at the loss of her best friend Jennifer Petelczyc and of Gretl Petelczyc. She also spoke about her fear of her husband, explaining that she had deliberately never stayed with Jenny in her home.

Court Orders and Next Steps in the Inquest

The court has issued suppression orders that prevent media outlets from publishing images of Rowena Bombara and Liesl Petelczyc. These orders place limits on how the inquest is reported and protect the identities of two witnesses who gave evidence about the family's experiences.

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Acting state coroner Sarah Linton said there was not a dry eye in the room at the conclusion of Ariel Bombara's statement. Sarah Linton added that she did not have the words to express her sorrow for the families involved. The inquest into the deaths of Jennifer Petelczyc and Gretl Petelczyc continues, and the findings will address the warnings that were given to police before the killings.