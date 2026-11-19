Florence Pugh has denied using Ozempic or having face surgery after photos from the 17th Governors Awards sparked online speculation about her appearance. The actor issued a lengthy Instagram statement saying she is disturbed by the commentary and has sued publications over AI-generated images.

Florence Pugh has denied ever using Ozempic or having face surgery after photos of her at the 17th Governors Awards set off fevered speculation about her appearance.

The actor issued a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday morning, saying she was disturbed by comments suggesting she had undergone cosmetic procedures or used weight-loss drugs. Pugh wrote that she woke up one morning to find many people discussing her face and body in a disturbing way. She listed the procedures she had supposedly undergone, including upper blepharoplasty, lower blepharoplasty, filler, face lipo, buccal fat removal, chin surgery and nose surgery.

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Florence Pugh Addresses Cosmetic Surgery Speculation

She said she found it stressful to wake up and have thousands of people talking about her body in ways she cannot comprehend. The speculation was fuelled in part by a video posted to an Instagram account analysing her face, with a caption suggesting she had fallen victim to Hollywood's obsession with sculpted faces. The video claimed that people were wondering if she had work done because her jaw appeared more defined and her chin pointier.

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On Wednesday, Pugh commented below that video, noting she is now 30 and that bodies and faces change. She wrote that it is not that deep and that the fact people cannot tell the difference between ageing and surgery is disturbing. She added that puppy fluff does not last forever.

Then on Thursday morning AEDT she posted her longer statement in which she said she was disturbed for women who now think she is someone she is not, and for having her body dissected and pointed at again. Pugh said she has spent her whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow.

Actor Denies Ozempic Use And Face Surgery

She said she was subjected to fat-shaming in the business from the moment she started, and that she has loved every time she gets to tell someone to f--- off when they have been inappropriate about her weight. She added that she is not changing that now just because people have said so. She insisted she has never been on Ozempic and has never done any face surgery.

She also said people should never say she did not make her own nose, adding that she has always had that beautiful ski slope, even as a baby. Along with the statement, Pugh posted video to her Instagram Story showing her working out, doing push-ups weighed down by a chain and capturing the moment she managed two chin-ups in a row. The video was captioned: Ozempic could never.

Pugh said she had made a series of lifestyle changes since turning 30, including changing her relationship with alcohol and being able to do at least one pull-up in the gym. She said it was funny to see people use reference images from times when she was really mentally unhappy and abusing her body, and put them next to the image from the Governors Awards where she is happy and truly respecting her body.

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Pugh Reveals Healthy Lifestyle Changes At 30

She said that for the first time in her entire career she has had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily. She added that she is looking after herself and that is literally it. Reflecting on the criticism she has faced throughout her career, Pugh said she has always been aware that seeing a confident woman be happy in her skin is triggering to a lot of people.

For a long time she just accepted that she would receive commentary like that. She also claimed she had sued several publications earlier this year, claiming they published AI-generated images appearing to show her receiving cosmetic injections that were presented as real photographs. Pugh concluded by urging followers to reflect on their attitudes towards physical appearance and the pressures of changing beauty standards.

Florence Pugh Urges Public Kindness On Bodies

She asked people to be gentle to themselves and others when they go in on people's physical appearance. She said she is not angry at them but angry at the situation that is being projected onto us. She added that it feels inescapable but part of changing the tide is on the public as much as those in the public eye.

In 2022, Pugh criticised her body after she posted photographs of herself wearing a sheer dress designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli to one of the brand's shows. At the time she wrote: What happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body? The actor, known for Dune, Thunderbolts, Oppenheimer and East of Eden, has long spoken out about beauty standards and scrutiny of women's bodies in Hollywood.