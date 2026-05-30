Florida Woman With No Right Hand Fined for Holding Phone in Missing Hand; Charge Dropped

Katie Thomas, born without a right hand, was cited for using a phone while driving after an officer insisted he saw her holding it in her missing hand. The charge was dismissed, and she now speaks about the viral incident and its impact on disability awareness.

A Florida woman born without a right hand has spoken out after a traffic citation against her was dismissed, following a roadside encounter that went viral due to the officer's insistence that she had been holding a phone in her missing hand.

Katie Thomas, who has a congenital limb difference, attended court on Friday to obtain formal dismissal papers after the charge was dropped before reaching trial. The incident, which occurred last February in Palm Beach County, was captured on bodycam footage and widely shared online, sparking conversations about disability awareness and police assumptions. During the traffic stop, an officer accused Thomas of using her phone while driving, claiming he saw her holding the device in her right hand.

Thomas repeatedly raised her right arm to show the officer that she has no right hand, only a partial arm. Despite this, the officer persisted, asking, Hand to God, you did not have your phone in your hand? After she lifted her arm again, he awkwardly rephrased, The other hand to God, you did not have your phone in your hand? as she raised her left hand. Thomas responded, Obviously not, before the officer issued a citation for distracted driving.

The bodycam footage, released online, quickly garnered millions of views. Many viewers expressed shock and disbelief at the officer's inability to recognize Thomas's limb difference. Speaking to Sky News, Thomas said the full impact of the incident hit her only after she reviewed the footage. In the moment, I was just like this cant be real; Ive just showed you that what you saw is impossible, she said.

She noted that the viral reaction reflects a broader lack of familiarity with limb differences, leading people to make quick assumptions. A lot of us didnt grow up with exposure to limb difference, and that can cause some people to be shy, or if youre surprised by it, it almost feels like a jump scare, she explained. It puts you into a state where you might say crazy things or put your foot in your mouth.

Thomas emphasized that the charge was dropped after a review of the evidence, but she wanted official documentation rather than relying solely on an online record. She attended court to receive her dismissal paper because she did not trust the online system alone. The moment has continued to circulate, she said, because it reflects her personality.

My reaction is very much me, so if you know me, which all my friends do, theyre kind of rolling their eyes just like everybody else, she said. The line that makes me laugh the most is when I say, So are we going to call it a day? That gets me every time. Thomas hopes the incident will prompt more awareness and sensitivity among law enforcement and the public regarding physical differences.

She says the experience, while frustrating, has turned into an opportunity to educate and to advocate for people with disabilities who face similar assumptions in everyday interactions





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Limb Difference Traffic Citation Disability Awareness Florida Viral Incident

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