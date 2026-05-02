Food Insecurity Rises as Bus Service Cuts Leave Residents Stranded

The decline in public transportation, driven by funding cuts and service reductions, is creating a food insecurity crisis across the US, making it harder for vulnerable populations to access healthy, affordable food.

A growing food insecurity crisis is emerging across the United States, from Tennessee to Rhode Island, directly linked to cuts in bus service s and the end of Covid-era funding.

Residents are facing increasingly difficult and expensive journeys to access healthy, affordable food. Zen’Yari, a Memphis resident, exemplifies this struggle. What should be a 20-minute trip from her house now requires a three-hour commitment due to unreliable bus schedules. The closure of the local full-service grocer in 2025 forces her to choose between lengthy bus rides with perishables, costly Uber trips, or relying on bi-weekly online grocery orders with associated delivery fees.

This situation isn't unique to Memphis. Cities like Providence, Rhode Island, and Duluth, Minnesota, have also reduced bus services due to a 'transit fiscal cliff' – the loss of pandemic-era funding. These cuts lead to fewer routes, less frequent service, and the removal of bus stops, ultimately limiting access to nutritious food, particularly for vulnerable populations. Research from the University of New Hampshire suggests that increasing transit access, even modestly, can improve food access.

However, the current trend is in the opposite direction. Sierra Arnold, a microeconomist at Xavier University, explains that removing bus stops forces people to rely on less healthy, local options like bodegas. In Memphis, service reductions on Mata routes and delayed fleet repairs have exacerbated the problem. There's a sentiment, particularly among wealthier residents, that the bus system is beyond repair, leading to neglect of the needs of those who depend on it.

Sherman Pines in Newport, Rhode Island, faces similar challenges, with reduced service and limited options for affordable groceries. Even when a supermarket is within walking distance, its quality and prices are subpar, and relying on the bus involves long waits and transfers.

A study in Rhode Island revealed that even with ample travel time, less than half of residents have adequate access to healthy food via bus compared to car travel, leading the researcher to conclude that public transit is a 'terrible way to get food'. The difficulties extend beyond just reaching the grocery store. Deborah L Wray, a 70-year-old Providence resident, now waits two hours for a bus that previously arrived every half hour.

She also faces the challenge of stores not accepting her SNAP benefits and must navigate multiple bus routes to maximize her purchasing power. The barriers identified by residents include reduced bus routes, long wait times, insufficient space for shopping carts, and inclement weather. These challenges are particularly acute for elderly individuals and those with health conditions like diabetes.

The situation has prompted some cities to form transportation commissions in an attempt to address the growing crisis, but the long-term impact remains to be seen. The confluence of funding cuts, service reductions, and logistical hurdles is creating a significant obstacle to food security for many Americans, highlighting the critical link between public transportation and access to basic necessities





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