Foord Scores on Milestone as Matildas Beat Mexico 3-1 in Friendly

Caitlin Foord celebrated her 150th cap for the Matildas with a goal in a 3-1 comeback win over Mexico. Australia responded to a prior weekend loss with an improved attacking display at CommBank Stadium, featuring goals from Mary Kennedy and an own goal off a Sam Kerr effort, before Foord's late strike sealed the victory.

Caitlin Foord marked her 150th appearance for the Matildas with a goal, helping Australia secure a 3-1 victory over Mexico at CommBank Stadium. This match served as a response to their earlier 1-0 weekend loss to the same opponents.

Foord, who captained the side, capitalized on a dynamic run and precise pass from Kaitlyn Torpey to score with a right-footed finish in the 71st minute. The win came in front of a home crowd of 18,441 fans. Foord expressed her honor at reaching the milestone and scoring, though she emphasized the importance of the team's result. The scoring sequence began with Sam Kerr's presence in the box.

After a Mexican clearance failed, Kerr's header was pounced upon by midfielder Mary Kennedy, who slotted home her 18th international goal. Mexico responded through Diana Ordonez, who converted after a swift counter-attack initiated by Montserrat Saldivar's win against Ellie Heatley. The regained lead for Australia came via an own goal; Kerr's shot struck the post, rebounded off goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras, and rolled into the net.

Coach Joe Montemurro made a couple of adjustments to the starting lineup from the previous game. Clare Wheeler, who missed the weekend fixture due to illness, returned to the starting eleven, as did winger Hayley Raso. Montemurro described the changes as minor tweaks, indicating satisfaction with Wheeler's recovery and contribution. The performance showed an improved attacking display compared to the first meeting, though defensive vulnerabilities were exposed when Mexico equalized momentarily.

The team demonstrated resilience to ultimately secure the win in the friendly international, ending the series on a high note after the earlier setback





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