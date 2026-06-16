A brutal attack has been captured on video at a major Melbourne intersection, highlighting the state of Victoria's crime crisis.

Footage captures brutal attack at major Melbourne intersection, reveals state of Victoria's crime crisis. A video obtained by SkyNews.com.au shows a brutal attack being carried out on a major Melbourne intersection in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Whitehorse Road and Station Street in Box Hill, about 15km east of Melbourne's CBD. Two masked men repeatedly kicked an individual lying in the middle of the road, while another man joined in on the violence. The incident ended with the two alleged attackers calmly walking away down Station Street. Shadow police minister Brad Battin said the brazen nature of the alleged offence showed the perpetrators had no fear of being caught.

He claimed that this was what happens when you have 1,500 vacancies on police rosters. The police force has fallen to just 15,601 full-time officers, the lowest level since September 2019. Over the same period, Victoria's population has grown by more than 500,000 people, while crime rates have surged from over 528,000 offences to almost 641,000 - an increase of 21.3 per cent.

In the City of Whitehorse, the number of criminal offences rose to 11,844 in 2025, an increase of 8.6 per cent. Of these, 2,492 offences occurred in Box Hill - more than double the next most crime-plagued Whitehorse suburb. Mr. Battin claimed that only the Liberals and Nationals had a plan to solve the crisis through the recruitment of 3,000 new police officers





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