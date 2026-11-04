Helicopter Collision on Mount Everest Trek Kills One Injures Two in Pheriche Nepal

Two helicopters collided while landing in Pheriche, Nepal, killing one Indian national and injuring two others, including the pilot. The incident highlights the dangers of high-altitude rescue operations in the Everest region.

Graphic footage has emerged showing the moment two helicopters collided while trying to land just below Mount Everest's base camp earlier this week. The crash resulted in the death of one person and injured at least two others.

The collision took place in the high-altitude village of Pheriche on the Everest trekking route in eastern Nepal. Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), confirmed the details to the London Telegraph on Wednesday AEST. He stated that the aircraft were flown by private operators Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. The incident occurred during a period when heavy snow had previously covered the route.

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Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian national on board the Fishtail Air helicopter, died in the crash. Bhul provided confirmation of this fatality to the Telegraph. Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealander, was also injured in the accident. Rabindra Pradhan, the pilot of the Fishtail Air helicopter, sustained injuries during the collision.

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He and Patel were airlifted to Medicity Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment. The Telegraph reported on their medical evacuation and current status. Fishtail Air said in a statement that its helicopter was carrying passengers rescued from the Everest region. The aircraft crashed while landing after completing these rescue operations.

Helicopter Operators Clarify Cargo Details

A spokesman for Dynasty Air clarified that their helicopter was carrying only cargo. The Dynasty Air pilot, who was the only person onboard that aircraft, was uninjured. The total number of people on the Fishtail Air helicopter remains unclear at this time. Investigators are likely working to determine the exact passenger count.

There are no roads on Everest, making helicopters the only way to bring down trekkers and guides. They become sick or exhausted in the cold and high altitude conditions regularly. Helicopters are critical for emergency medical evacuations in this remote terrain. Heavy snow covered the route before the weather improved on Sunday.

Following the improvement in conditions, thousands of trekkers were able to move around safely. The area had been isolated due to the severe winter weather patterns. Pheriche village lies at 4200 metres above sea level in the Solu-Khumbu district. This location serves as a crucial stop on the trekking route.

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Altitude Challenges On Everest Trek

The altitude presents significant challenges for both trekkers and aviation operations. The Mount Everest base camp trek lasts up to two weeks for most participants. It runs from the area's only airstrip, Lukla, to base camp at 5300 metres. Pilots must navigate complex weather and altitude restrictions.

The trek is popular during the northern hemisphere autumn months. This period comes right after the rainy season and before the harsh winter months. It offers the best visibility and stable weather for climbing and trekking activities.