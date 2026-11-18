Nine's Stan will stop showing the UEFA Champions League after the current season, with DAZN or Foxtel and Kayo expected to take over from 2027/28. Disney is tipped for the Europa and Conference Leagues, splitting European club football across multiple paid platforms.

Nine's streaming service Stan will relinquish the rights to broadcast European football's premier club competition. The UEFA Champions League is expected to move to either international streamer DAZN or its Australian subsidiary Foxtel and Kayo from the beginning of the 2027/28 season.

The Champions League will continue on Nine until the end of the current season. The move comes only two months after Nine signed an $800 million deal to continue broadcasting the English Premier League. Moving off Stan is likely to be viewed as a loss for Australian fans of major English clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool that also play in European club competitions. Stan has broadcast the Champions League since 2021.

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Last year, it brought the competition featuring the best clubs in the world such as Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich onto the same platform as the biggest domestic league, the Premier League. This came after almost a decade of the Premier League being broadcast on telco Optus' own Sport platform. Disney is also expected to secure the rights to show second-tier UEFA club competitions the Europa League and Conference League.

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European Football Rights Splintered Across Paid Platforms

This would splinter the three UEFA competitions including the Champions League and the Premier League across three paid platforms. Previously all four competitions were shown on Stan. This means the sport returns to a highly fractured market environment in Australia. Club competitions from around the world, including Australia, are split across at least five paid services, as the A-Leagues are behind a paywall on Paramount+.

Paramount+ was heavily tipped to win the rights to the upcoming Champions League cycle, having recently purchased them in numerous other markets. However, a company source said the streamer opted against placing a bid. Nine owns this masthead. A Nine spokesperson confirmed the end of its contract, but said Stan's football strategy is anchored by its Premier League deal, which runs until the end of the 2033/34 season.

Nine Exits Champions League To Focus On Premier League

"It is on this basis that when we secured the recent Premier League rights extension we determined it no longer aligned with our investment strategy to carry the rights to both the Premier League and UEFA competitions," the spokesperson said. Nine is banking on the majority of its Sport tier subscribers sticking around for the Premier League, and few only subscribing for Champions League, sources at Nine said. The sources spoke anonymously due to commercial deals currently in place.

Nine increased the price of its Sport tier by $5 per month after adding Premier League coverage, with that cost expected to remain despite the loss of the European competition. The expected move to DAZN or Foxtel and Kayo could mark a major return to the sport for Foxtel since it parted ways with the A-Leagues five years ago. Foxtel and Disney both declined to comment.

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The development leaves Australian football fans facing another subscription bill as the sport's top club competitions are spread across multiple paid services.