Dark Reading Matter concludes the Thursday Next series after 25 years and explores the threat of AI through a story about harvesting ideas and inspiration.

Jasper Fforde has published Dark Reading Matter, the eighth and final book in his Thursday Next series, a novel that confronts the threat artificial intelligence poses to literature and the creative process.

Thursday Next's Final Chapter

The series began in 2001 with Fforde's debut novel, The Eyre Affair, which became a bestseller, and has tracked detective Thursday Next through battles of varying surreality against corporations, corruption and, on occasion, Enid Blyton characters. In the new book, Fforde makes an unusual request of readers. No matter where they are or what they are doing, if they see text appear in a certain font, they are asked to read it aloud.

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The request reflects how Fforde pushes at the boundaries of what readers expect from a novel. Our world suddenly becomes a new layer on top of things, the reader has a role to play, and Fforde himself turns up in the book, well, sort of. He is awful, Fforde says with a laugh. I mean, he is a terrible human being.

I think that the real jumping-off point for this book was that I dedicated it to readers, Fforde says. If you have been reading my series for the last 25 years, this is for us and we are going to have some fun. The novel arrives at an existential moment for literature, when physical stories are being literally cut up and fed into machines to teach AI how to write.

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Defending Literature From AI

The key antagonist, Roger Thatt, is trying to gain access to the dark reading matter, not the BookWorld but all the bits from around the edge. It is the place where all ideas and potential ideas go, including memories, thoughts and discarded drafts. Thatt wants to harvest it all, to monetise it, to control inspiration. I was out to write a book that AI could not scrape.

It could not scrape this. It could not understand it, Fforde says. The novel explores the threat of AI without being preachy or dull through both plot and structure. Conversations happen purely in the footnotes, which are used as a communication system, and font changes carry narrative impact.

Even the character names, including Landen Parke-Laine, Acheron Hades and Jack Schitt, blend pop culture, history and puns in ways AI would struggle to match. It can not think up new stuff. It can only take old stuff and repackage it, Fforde says. Under all the fun and wordplay, Fforde's books take on deeper themes.

They are about free will, they fight against unchecked authority and they advocate for what is fair and right. Dark Reading Matter is no different. What on the surface may seem like silliness is actually a battle cry. The book is first and foremost a joy to read and a love letter to readers who have come on this decades-long journey with Fforde and his fictional detective, but at its core it is a fight for the future of literature.

From Film Industry To Author

Before he was an author, Fforde worked in the film industry as a focus puller. He started at age 19, and across a 20-year career worked on films including, but it was a volatile industry. The jobs could dry up literally any moment. He started writing short stories at the age of 27.

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Across the next 12 years I had five books written and none published. No one interested at all. He found a strange freedom in the rejection, however, and started writing his debut. I thought, well, it does not matter what I write because I am not going to be published.

So I am just writing for fun. The manuscript was fun and silly, and it just mixes everything together, literary theory and vampires and werewolves and everything else. The resulting book deal was enough that Fforde could stop work. His final project was an ad featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, and the following week I was an author.

The Eyre Affair became a bestseller. His other books include The Constant Rabbit, a novel that takes on nationalism and Brexit specifically while also being about anthropomorphised rabbits, and Early Riser, his first standalone novel. His Shades of Grey novels take on discrimination and class through a society that ranks people based on what colours they can perceive. He has also written a non-fiction detour where a version of Fforde himself is the protagonist.

Reflections On Creative Careers

Fforde reflects on articles he has read, on his writing, and in one section recalls drives with his mother during her latter years when the Alzheimer's became momentarily not the debilitation that it was, but a gift. Though Fforde is still a keen photographer and still working in the creative industries, there is both a wistfulness and an edge of concern when he talks about the film industry. I miss it a lot, he says.

The threat of AI is looming, though. If I was in the film industry now, I would be thinking it is all over for us, he reflects. If I was an actor or a filmmaker I would be terrified. He pauses.

Or, alternatively, I would be thinking I need to start a theatre troupe. You know, this could be the greatest resurgence of theatre that the world may ever see.