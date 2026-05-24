Footscray Hospital to lose oesophageal cancer surgeries, sparking controversy

Doctors at the new Footscray Hospital fear they will have to wind back cancer services for some of the sickest Victorians due to a Health Department specialist centralisation plan. Under this plan, oesophageal surgeries will no longer take place at the new hospital, with patients instead required to travel to Geelong Hospital or Peter Mac for these procedures.

Doctors at the new Footscray Hospital fear they will have to wind back cancer services for some of the sickest Victorians due to a Health Department specialist centralisation plan .

Under this plan, oesophageal surgeries will no longer take place at the new hospital, with patients instead required to travel to Geelong Hospital or Peter Mac for these procedures. Dragi Grozdanovski, who received treatment for oesophageal cancer at the old Footscray Hospital, is now in remission. Surgeons, patients, and Western Health have criticized the proposal, stating that it will force vulnerable patients and their families to travel long distances for treatment and lead to fragmented care.

A leaked document from Western Health to the Health Department states that losing the ability to perform these treatments will also create an ‘access gap’ for patients needing oesophageal surgery. The surgery is often performed to treat oesophageal cancer and Boerhaave’s syndrome, which involves the spontaneous rupturing of a person’s oesophagus. More than 1200 people have signed a petition calling on the Allan government to retain oesophageal cancer surgeries at Footscray Hospital.

The Australian Medical Association Victorian president Dr Simon Judkins said the proposal was part of a broader Health Department push to centralise medical experts into hubs, though he said Footscray Hospital was already delivering high-quality care to patients. The number of surgeries is expected to rise significantly as the new hospital treats an increasing number of patients from one of the fastest-growing and most culturally diverse parts of the state.

The hospital’s catchment area also takes in some of the state’s most socioeconomically disadvantaged postcodes, where there are higher rates of smoking and alcohol consumption, which are risk factors for oesophageal cancer





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Footscray Hospital Health Department Specialist Centralisation Plan Oesophageal Surgeries Geelong Hospital Peter Mac Dragi Grozdanovski Oesophageal Cancer Boerhaave’S Syndrome Western Health Australian Medical Association Victorian Presi Health Department Push To Centralise Medical E High-Quality Care Surgical Rationalisation Surgical Outcomes Fragmented Care Access Gap Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Postcodes Risk Factors For Oesophageal Cancer Family Support Remission

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