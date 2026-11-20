A review of Catherine Chidgey's novel The Starving Bride, about a woman who fasts for 40 days in a glass casket, inspired by a 1930s event.

New Zealand novelist Catherine Chidgey's latest novel, The Starving Bride, is published by Penguin and priced at $35. The book is a morbid, subversive fairytale set sometime in the near future in Blackpool, England.

It is even more strangely based on a real-life event in the 1930s, as the author's note points out. Hazel, a young veiled woman in a wedding dress, lies in a glass casket for 10 hours each day, with the goal of slowly wasting away. She is allowed to sip water, but nary a morsel should pass her lips. If she succeeds for 40 days and nights, she'll receive £40,000.

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Lion and Spectacle Surround Hazel

To make this spectacle even more compelling, around her enclosure prowls a bedraggled lion. Ragtag customers line up to ogle her, as though she were a princess trapped in a crumbling castle, albeit one who's fated to never marry her prince. The starving bride is lured into performing her circus act by her glittery childhood friend, Gilda.

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Desperate, impoverished and long anxious about what she perceives as her excessive weight, Hazel sees her hunger strike in captivity as an opportunity to both gain money and lose kilos. The world has gone to seed thanks to climate change, prompting all manner of social and environmental unrest, including food riots and the death of bees.

Cynical Marketing Campaign for Tourists

As a way of helping the disenfranchised escape into another reality, the seaside town launches a cynical marketing campaign to lure tourists by appealing to their nostalgia and recreating a sideshow of freak acts from yesteryear. This simpler time meant retrograde exploitation as entertainment. Thus, we find our bride nestled among the likes of Wonder Midgets, Britain's Fattest Boy, conjoined twins, and tigers jumping through hoops - fodder for the voyeuristic masses.

It was all supposed to be an illusory ruse, of course. Hazel was allowed to eat small meals at night, her shrinking frame to be aided by make-up, wardrobe modifications, and lighting. But what happens when she takes her quest seriously? The delirious 40-day countdown begins.

Cult of Thinness and Body Dysmorphia

Chidgey explores the cult of thinness with a keen, mordant eye. The Starving Bride is all about the aesthetics of surface and body dysmorphia. Hazel's biggest fans are teenagers and young women who want to know the secret of her self-control, how she can discipline herself to not succumb to the allure of food. She is their thinspiration.

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Just like our present day, appearances matter deeply here. Even Hazel's mother, an interior decorator, knows the value of prettifying and decluttering to maximise the sale of a home. A secondary storyline follows the plight of town councillor Frank, who is concerned about Blackpool's tower - the town's most famous landmark - and is on a one-man mission to have it restored and strengthened because its foundations and cladding are in dire condition.

Eventually, the two narratives intertwine, with Frank's adolescent daughter - a zealous fan of the starving bride - providing the link between them. Frank's strand is not as strong as Hazel's point of view, and is the weaker element of the book. He doesn't read like a fully formed character and seems like just a mouthpiece to move the plot along.

Exploration of Dieting and Public Consumption

Nonetheless, as a whole, the novel is a beguiling and horrifying exploration of both extreme dieting and the voraciousness of public consumption of novelty and scandal. Fittingly, the book is book ended by Chidgey's dedication for our younger selves, who were beautiful already, and a list of organisations that help with eating disorders. The Starving Bride follows a woman who lies in a glass casket for 10 hours each day without eating.

New Zealand writer Catherine Chidgey is the author of this latest novel. The book is published by Penguin and costs $35. It is a compelling read that delves into themes of body image and societal obsession.