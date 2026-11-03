Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur Gokce Guven jailed 25 months over $10m Kalder fraud

Gokce Guven, founder of loyalty rewards start-up Kalder, was sentenced to 25 months in prison for securities fraud after deceiving investors about revenue and clients to raise $US7 million. She was ordered to pay $US6.7 million to victims.

A 27-year-old entrepreneur has been jailed for fraud after she was found to have deceived investors in her fintech start-up. Gokce Guven was sentenced to 25 months in prison at a New York court last week after pleading guilty to one count of securities fraud.

Kalder Founder Sentenced To Prison

She was also ordered to pay $US6.7 million to her victims. This followed allegations that she lied to investors to encourage them to invest in her tech company Kalder, a start-up focused on loyalty reward schemes. Guven, the founder and former chief executive of Kalder, misled investors about the size of her company's revenues to raise $US7 million ($10 million) during a seed funding round in April 2024.

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The court found that Guven distributed a pitch deck to investors during a successful funding round in 2024, which landed the company with a valuation of $US35 million. In the pitch deck, the 27-year-old falsely claimed that Kalder was growing steadily and had achieved $US1.2 million worth of annual recurring revenues.

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The tech entrepreneur also claimed dozens of companies were using Kalder loyalty-reward programmes, even though many had only entered into pilot schemes with the start-up at heavily discounted prices, and some lacked any agreements at all. Kalder helps companies monetise their loyalty programmes using the slogan turn your rewards into revenue. In its pitch deck, it claimed to have 28 clients, including upmarket chocolatier Godiva and airline trade body IATA.

Jamie McDonald, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said: Gokce Guven committed a brazen fraud at Kalder, her technology startup. She promised more than a dozen venture capital investors that Kalder had increasing revenue and a growing customer base, none of which was true, and then deployed those same lies and forgeries to obtain an immigration benefit.

Guven Secured O-1A Visa With Lies

Guven, who is a Turkish citizen, made similar misleading claims to secure an O-1A visa to the US, which is specifically for individuals with extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, or athletics. The O-1A visa is reserved for people who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field. Guven was named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024 and was photographed for the magazine wearing a $US150,000 Audemars Piguet watch.

She is the latest in a series of rising stars featured in Forbes to later be jailed for fraud, after FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in the same list in 2021 and Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, graced the magazine's cover in 2014. Before founding Kalder, Guven worked at cryptocurrency company OpenSea and fintech firm Robinhood. She was educated at the University of California, Berkeley.

Her company Kalder focused on helping businesses turn loyalty rewards into revenue, but prosecutors said its claimed growth and customer base were fabricated. US authorities said the fraud involved a sustained effort to mislead venture capital investors and immigration officials. The pitch deck described steady growth and major corporate clients, but many of those arrangements were only pilot programmes at heavily discounted prices or did not exist.

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The case adds Guven to a growing list of young technology founders whose public profiles later collapsed under fraud allegations. Forbes has previously featured founders who were later convicted, including Bankman-Fried and Holmes, both of whom received lengthy prison sentences. The sentence was handed down in New York last week. Along with the prison term, Guven must pay $US6.7 million to victims.

The case was brought by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. Guven's startup Kalder was promoted as a way for companies to monetise loyalty programmes. Its pitch deck claimed 28 clients, including Godiva and IATA, but prosecutors said the reality did not match those claims. The O-1A visa Guven obtained is designed for individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, education, business or athletics.

Prosecutors Detail Securities Fraud Scheme

Prosecutors said she used the same false claims and forged documents to secure that immigration benefit. Guven pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud. The court found she raised $US7 million from more than a dozen venture capital investors based on false claims about revenue and customers. The company reached a $US35 million valuation during the 2024 funding round.

Before her arrest and sentencing, Guven had built a public profile as a young tech founder. She worked at OpenSea and Robinhood before launching Kalder, and she studied at the University of California, Berkeley. She was recognised by Forbes in 2024. The case was reported by Telegraph, London, and confirmed by court records and prosecutors.

Guven, a Turkish citizen, now faces 25 months in prison and a $US6.7 million restitution order.