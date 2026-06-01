Forced into the Shadows: A Woman's Story of Illicit Tobacco and Abuse

Kawther Salih tells how an arranged marriage led to exploitation in Australia's multi-billion-dollar illegal tobacco market, detailing the roles women played and the dangers they faced.

Kawther Salih reveals her ordeal of being forced into the illegal tobacco trade following an arranged marriage . She describes how, after moving to Australia , her husband and his associates built a profitable network selling cheap, unregulated tobacco products.

Salih recounts the specific tasks women were compelled to perform, such as unpacking, fluffing, spraying, and even microwaving tobacco before packaging it into small bags. She points to the physical risks, like fungal infections from handling wet tobacco without gloves. Police raids on stores linked to her husband, Sam Albion, seized thousands of illegal vapes and tens of thousands of cigarettes, yet the operation continued, highlighting the trade's resilience.

Salih stresses that she speaks out to empower other women, noting that the power held by perpetrators comes from the compliance of victims. Her accounts align partly with court records and police actions, though Albion denies allegations of violence and control. Experts note that coercing partners into labor is a recognized form of domestic abuse, adding a layer of complexity to the illicit tobacco economy





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illicit Tobacco Domestic Violence Forced Labor Arranged Marriage Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jose da Costa's Journey: From East Timor Asylum Seeker to Resistance StoryJose da Costa, an East Timorese asylum seeker, fled Indonesia's occupation in 1995 aboard the boat Tasi Diak. His story of resistance, survival, and return to Australia with author Vannessa Hearman for the NT Writers Festival is recounted in her book The Good Sea.

Read more »

‘Jumping at shadows’: Great’s shot at critics of Hird-Bombers link as debate rages‘Well, get out!’ Heated TV debate over Dons coaching dilemma after great rips critics

Read more »

Finding Meaning in the Darkest Moments: A Story of Love and ResilienceSarah Geeson-Brown's story is a poignant reminder of the transformative power of love and kindness in the face of adversity. After her husband had three strokes, she became his full-time carer, navigating the complexities of caring for a loved one. Through her experience, she discovered a deeper understanding of her own emotions and the value of human connection. Geeson-Brown's journey serves as a powerful reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope and the possibility for growth and transformation.

Read more »

Taylor Swift announces new single for Toy Story 5 soundtrackI Knew It, I Knew You is written with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and marks a return to Swift’s country roots

Read more »