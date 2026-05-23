Ford Ranger Lineup Update: New Model Grades, V6 Availability

The Blue Oval has announced pricing and limited specifications for what it’s calling the model year 2026.5 (MY26.5) Ranger lineup. Since Ford has subsequently announced MY26.5 details for the Ranger Hybrid, as the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the ute is now known, it hasn’t released detailed specifications. We’ll update this article when these become available, while the Super Duty is covered separately.

A reshuffled Ford Ranger lineup sees the Bi-Turbo engine and Sport trims dropped, but two new model grades and wider V6 availability. Since pricing and limited specifications were announced on November 25, 2025, Ford Australia has now published detailed specifications.

We've updated this article and pulled it forward. The Blue Oval has announced pricing and limited specifications for what it’s calling the model year 2026.5 (MY26.5) Ranger lineup. While Ford has subsequently announced MY26.5 details for the Ranger Hybrid, as the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the ute is now known, it hasn't released detailed specifications. We'll update this article when these become available, while the Super Duty is covered separately.

An updated single-turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine – with the same outputs but now a 10-speed automatic transmission – is the entry point to the range. With the axing of its bi-turbo counterpart, Ford has made the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 more widely available. For the first time, it can be had in base XL trim, bringing the cost of entry into the more powerful engine down by almost $10,000.

The Black Edition is now a permanent member of the lineup, while a special-edition Wolftrak temporarily joins the range with a sportier black/green aesthetic. All XL and XLT cab/chassis variants now gain the following equipment thanks to the introduction of what Ford calls the Driver Assist Technology (DAT) bar: A 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard across the range, while the Wildtrak gains standard matrix LED headlights and a 10-speaker B&O Premium sound system – both previously optional.

As for carryover options, Ford has reduced the price of its flexible rack system from $2800 to $1900, and made its auxiliary switch bank optional on all XLT and Wildtrak V6 variants; the latter also gain the availability of the optional cargo management system. But there have been some deletions, too. The Sport is dead and the XLS is now available only as a double-cab/chassis with the optional V6.

Luxe Yellow and Equinox Bronze paint have been removed from the colour palette, but new finishes include Wolftrak-exclusive Traction Green, Platinum-exclusive Acacia Green and Wildtrak-exclusive Ignite Orange. Ford has also moved to blackened trim and other dark exterior accents on the Ranger XLT, Wildtrak and Platinum, with each of these trim levels also receiving new wheel designs.

To get a full-time four-wheel drive system that can be used on pavement, you need to step up to the V6 diesel or the flagship Raptor. Dimensions Measurements for the Ford Ranger vary across cab/chassis and pickup variants, as well as single-, extended- (Super) and double-cab body styles. Safety The Ford Ranger has a five-star rating from safety authority ANCAP, though this doesn’t include Raptor and PHEV variants which remain unrated.

Wolftrak, Tremor, Wildtrak, Platinum and Raptor variants also get a surround-view camera. This is optional on the XLT. XLT and up get 'intelligent' adaptive cruise control, which also includes stop/go and lane-centring functionality, plus tyre pressure monitoring. There are eight trim levels available on the diesel-powered MY26.5 Ranger, with the petrol-powered Raptor serving as the flagship variant of the ute lineup.

XL 17-inch wheel pack: $950, XL 2.0L only Arctic White is the standard exterior colour on all Rangers bar the Wolftrak, which comes standard with either Shadow Black, Command Grey or Traction Green exterior finishes. These are the only finishes offered on the Wolftrak.





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ford Ranger Lineup New Model Grades Wider V6 Availability Bi-Turbo Engine Sport Trims XLS Double-Cab/Chassis PLUMP Wolftrak Adaptive Cruise Control Surround-View Camera Four-Wheel Drive System Standard Features Limited Specifications

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