Foreign Minister Penny Wong has acknowledged systemic failures in sanctions enforcement after a scathing audit and announced counter-terrorism financing sanctions on two individuals accused of antisemitic attacks for Iran.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has acknowledged her department must do a better job of enforcing sanctions after a scathing audit unearthed systemic failures, prompting calls for an overhaul from the federal opposition.

The audit report into the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Sanctions Office was tabled in parliament this week. It found a reliance on toothless warning letters that are rarely followed up, a scatter-gun approach to enforcement and communications breakdowns with police. Wong said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has more work to do on enforcing sanctions. She said her department seeks to enforce sanctions imposed by the government.

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Wong told reporters on Friday: We do need to do more. We have accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Office, and we are working to strengthen our enforcement function. The minister accused the Morrison government of failing to sufficiently fund the Sanctions Office when it was established in 2020. She said the current government is working to fix the problems it inherited.

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Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Ted O'Brien and Liberal Senator Dave Sharma said the audit showed the Sanctions Office was failing to do its job. They issued a joint statement criticising the government's approach. They said: A sanctions regime that relies on polite reminders and stern letters is not a deterrent - it is an invitation to evade the law. The opposition members compared the treatment of taxpayers with suspected sanctions breaches.

They said if an Australian tradie falls behind on their tax bill, Labor's tax office can seize money from their bank account, pursue their personal assets and wind up their business. They added: Yet if someone is suspected of breaching Australia's sanctions laws, Labor's Sanctions Office sends them a sternly worded letter. O'Brien and Sharma called for the government to overhaul the regulator and close loopholes.

Opposition Calls for Stronger Sanctions Regime

They want sanctions to be enforced and not just announced, so they impose real costs on regimes and entities engaged in aggression, terrorism and grave human-rights abuses. Wong announced on Friday that the government was imposing counter-terrorism financing sanctions on two individuals. They are Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad, who are accused of carrying out antisemitic attacks in Australia on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Wong's office said in a statement that assessments had shown Hassib and Hamad have used a complex chain of proxies to orchestrate the horrific antisemitic arson attacks targeting Australia's Jewish community at the Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess alluded to the men in a speech earlier this year, but they have never been named publicly until now.

The sanctions are the first use of counter-terrorism financing powers against individuals linked to these attacks. Australia has imposed at least 1800 sanctions against Russia since President Vladimir Putin mounted his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The audit raised serious concerns about whether those sanctions are being effectively enforced. The sanctions regime also covers banks with links to Myanmar's military regime and alleged human rights offenders in Iran.

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Audit Finds Systemic Failures in Sanctions Enforcement

It includes measures against extremist Israeli settlers. Although the Sanctions Office received a $26 million boost to bolster sanctions enforcement in 2024, the audit found it has not implemented an effective approach to compliance monitoring. There has been little use of the enforcement powers provided by law. A department spokesperson said the Sanctions Office was using the funding boost to improve enforcement.

The spokesperson said: This stronger focus is already translating into action, with significantly more compliance and monitoring activity underway across government. A separate report on the effectiveness of Australia's sanctions regime, released in August, found no one had been prosecuted for breaching Russia-related sanctions since the war in Ukraine began. It said there was a strong likelihood sanctions were being evaded. Federal police have been investigating ASX-listed company Tigers Realm Coal for potential sanctions breaches following a DFAT referral.

The investigation is ongoing. A man was charged with allegedly sending $650,000 to sanctioned Iranian banks in 2025 after the Sanctions Office tipped off police. The case is one of the few enforcement actions taken under the current regime. The audit report laid out what one official described as extraordinary failures of the sanctions office.

The findings have intensified pressure on the government to reform how sanctions are monitored and enforced. The opposition said the government must act urgently to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions regime imposes real consequences on those who evade the law. They said the current approach undermines Australia's national security and international standing.