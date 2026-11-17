The NSW Supreme Court has publicly released computer-generated reconstructions of the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies after they were shown to the jury in Beau Lamarre-Condon's trial. The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Computer-generated reconstructions of the alleged murders of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have been released publicly after being shown to the jury in Beau Lamarre-Condon's criminal trial.

The videos were made by the forensic imaging section of the NSW Police. They were released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday after being played by the Crown earlier in the trial. The release was accompanied by a direction to the jury from Justice Natalie Adams. Adams said at the time the videos did not reflect all the evidence in the trial, including the defence case.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Re-examined in Double Murder Trial

The videos were revised and shown to the jury for a second time at a later date. The trial evidence concluded on Monday and the Crown's closing address will start on Thursday. The trial continues. In her direction to the jury, Adams said the Crown case is that Mr Baird was shot at close range as he was lying on the floor of the kitchen of his Paddington share house.

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Adams said the accused disputes that. She said the question of the positioning of the two men, the angle at which the firearm was discharged, and the distance from which the firearm was discharged are all live issues in this trial. Adams said the kitchen in the video was not drawn to scale.

Murder Trial Over Couples Deaths

Lamarre-Condon, 31, is standing trial on two counts of murder over the shooting deaths of Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. The former NSW police officer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Crown alleges Lamarre-Condon shot and killed Baird, a former Network Ten presenter and producer, with his police-issued Glock pistol.

The Crown says he developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with him that escalated when Baird ended their casual relationship in November 2023. Baird had two gunshot wounds, the court has heard. The Crown case is that the second wound was caused by an execution-style shot through his right temple while he was lying on the kitchen floor.

This masthead has chosen not to publish sections of the videos showing generic figures with laser-like lines indicating the alleged or potential trajectories of the bullets. The videos also indicate where items of forensic significance were found by police, including a fired bullet beneath the kitchen floor. Lamarre-Condon testified that Baird had lunged at him with a knife after he entered the former TV presenter's home disguised as an Uber Eats rider to collect some of his belongings.

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Prosecution Claims Witness Elimination

He said he shot him once near the shoulder to disarm him. He said the second shot, to Baird's head, was accidental. The prosecution alleges the then NSW police officer shot Davies, Baird's new boyfriend, through Baird's bedroom door to eliminate a witness to his crime. On the Crown case, the bullet struck the door first before hitting Baird.

The police reconstruction video includes a laser-like pointer through Baird's bedroom door with the gun angled in front of it. Lamarre-Condon gave evidence during the trial that Davies grabbed the gun after Baird was shot and shot himself by accident in front of the door. The bullet struck and became lodged in the door after it hit Davies, the accused said.

The accused had his police-issued pistol with him because he was trained not to leave it unattended, the defence has said. The Crown has said he should not have had the weapon because he was not rostered to work that day. Lamarre-Condon told the court he had the gun with him because he had contemplated taking his own life the previous night over work-related trauma.

Defendant Disposes Of Bodies

There is no dispute that Lamarre-Condon cleaned Baird's share house after the men had died and disposed of their bodies in surfboard bags in Bungonia, near Goulburn. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.