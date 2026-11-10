Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale, 22, dies after race fall at Warren

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale died at 22 after a fall in the Cotton Cup at Warren on Sunday. Her family says organ donation will give others the chance of life.

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale has died at the age of 22 after a race fall at Warren in western New South Wales on Sunday. Her family confirmed her death in a statement posted on social media by Racing NSW.

She died surrounded by her closest family and friends. The family said through organ donation Izzy will give others the chance of life, bringing some comfort to them amid this devastating loss. They asked that their privacy be respected. According to the family statement, it was with deep sadness and broken hearts that they announced the passing of their beloved Izzy.

Also read Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Critical After Cotton Cup Fall at Warren

Izzy Neale Racing Career And Fatal Fall

Izzy rode horses before she could walk, the family said. Her love of horses was a lifelong passion that more recently had grown into a love of racing. The 22-year-old was riding in the Cotton Cup at Warren on Sunday when she suffered head injuries following a fall at the 400-metre mark during a 1,600m event. She was treated onsite before being airlifted to Dubbo Hospital for further medical care.

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She remained in a critical condition until her death. The fall happened after the Kieren Hazelton-trained Marnoo faltered near the 400m mark. Neale fell heavily and was unconscious when airlifted. Marnoo was euthanised after suffering a near foreleg injury.

The family said it was deeply grateful for the love, kindness and support shown to Izzy and the family by her friends, the racing community, and everyone who had been by their side during this heartbreaking time. The family paid tribute to the medical staff who cared for her with such compassion and to the racing fraternity. They also thanked Racing NSW and the NSW Jockeys Association for their care, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult time.

Tributes Paid To Fallen Jockey

Neale hailed from Merriwa in the Upper Hunter and was working for Scone trainer Scott Singleton. She had 88 winners in a professional racing career that started in February 2024. She rode in Sydney 11 times and won a Highway Handicap on It's A Tata for Brett Robb at Rosehill in July. Racing NSW called off Monday's meeting at Neale's home track of Scone out of respect for the rider.

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That meeting will now be held on Wednesday. Diego Montes de Oca, who was riding Shadow Dane, was dislodged shortly after Neale's fall and taken to hospital by ambulance. He sustained soft tissue injuries to his left foot and was discharged from hospital on Monday. The remaining race on Sunday's program was abandoned.

History Of Jockey Deaths In NSW

Neale's death is the first of a jockey from a race fall in NSW since 2017 at Warialda, when Darren Jones succumbed to his injuries. Frenchwoman Marina Morel died after a trackwork fall at Gulgong in February 2022. In March 2024, Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi died from a race fall at Canberra.