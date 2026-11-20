Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo who became a global sensation after her premature birth in 2017, died Thursday after swallowing a visitor's knit hat. Tributes poured in as fans mourned the loss of an animal they called a symbol of resilience.

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo who became a global sensation after her premature birth in 2017, died Thursday after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure.

The zoo said in a statement that she did not make it after multiple attempts by vets and keepers to help her through what became a medical emergency. The nine-year-old Nile hippopotamus swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through a small opening above the viewing windows.

Also read Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing knit hat

Mourners Leave Tributes at Zoo

Within hours of the announcement, visitors began leaving flowers and cards by a hippo statue outside the zoo. The impromptu shrine grew as fans mourned an animal that had become a symbol of strength for many. We were coming here anyway, but it kind of means a lot to be here, said Amy Haacke, a special educator from Dayton, Ohio, who has been a huge fan of Fiona since she was born because she liked underdogs.

She said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom and owns three Fiona shirts. We were here when she was first born and, I guess, now we are here when she is gone. Yolanda Gould, who works more than 130 kilometres away in Covington, said she and others in her office left early to travel to the zoo after learning about Fiona's death. She said she was feeling a little devastated after following Fiona since she was born.

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Cincinnati has such an incredible bond with her because of her journey and what she has been through. She taught us all to be resilient, Gould told Cincinnati's Channel 7 TV station. As the tributes continued arriving, Haacke added: I think it will be our equivalent of Princess Di, referring to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Other fans told the TV station they had thought she was going to make it.

Officials and Celebrities Express Condolences

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said on social media that Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in the city. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called her a true icon. The Cincinnati Bengals football team also expressed condolences, dubbing Fiona the queen of the Queen City. In a joint post with US Vice President JD Vance on Instagram, second lady Usha Vance shared a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through a glass wall of her enclosure.

The family has a home in Cincinnati. The zoo said this week that it was providing Fiona with around-the-clock care after she swallowed the hat. Specialists had advised that surgery was not an option for a full-grown hippo. Before she died, veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move.

They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive tract. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome, the zoo said. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.

Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated her twice to evaluate her condition. An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 2.7-metre scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said. Her keepers placed her under surveillance and she was initially asymptomatic, then her appetite waned.

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Veterinary Experts Explain Surgical Challenges

Despite round-the-clock care and various treatments, the hippo became increasingly sick and later on Thursday it was announced that she was dead. Surgery would have been a major logistical challenge. Multiple incisions would have been needed during a very long surgery, as hippos are notoriously difficult to anaesthetise and have thick skin, said veterinary medicine expert Jack Kottwitz. The hat and its blend of fibres posed a particular danger despite its relatively small size.

Hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, and the system makes for a very large gastrointestinal tract through which anything would have to travel. Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona's situation was difficult because it would have been hard to tell where in her body the hat was. You cannot do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses, Hawkins said.

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Fiona's Premature Birth Story

Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature in 2017. She weighed just 13.2kg, or 29lbs, which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. She was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

She became a global sensation as a tiny newborn who was unable to stand on her own. As her legend grew, she inspired books and a line of beer. Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon. The male western lowland gorilla, 17, was shot dead in 2016 after a child fell into his enclosure and was grasped by Harambe.

The zoo's hippo family expanded in 2022 with the birth of Fiona's baby brother, Fritz. Fiona's father, Henry, was euthanised months after her birth as his health badly declined. He had lived 36 years, which was slightly beyond the average life expectancy for a Nile hippopotamus in captivity.