Caerphilly Castle in South Wales features a leaning tower older, shorter, and more dramatically tilted than the famous tower in Pisa. A statue of John Crichton-Stuart, the castle’s restorer, playfully ‘supports’ the crumbling structure.

For those dreaming of a classic tourist photo, there's a surprising alternative to the Leaning Tower of Pisa . John Crichton-Stuart , the 4th Marquess of Bute, or rather, a wooden statue of him, has already staked a claim to that pose – but in Caerphilly, South Wales , just a short drive from Cardiff.

Caerphilly Castle, the largest castle in Wales by area and the second largest in the UK after Windsor, boasts its own leaning tower, a fascinating and often overlooked historical site. This tower, however, is quite different from its Italian counterpart.

It’s older, dating back to the late 13th century compared to Pisa’s late 14th century construction, significantly shorter at 15 metres versus Pisa’s 56 metres, and leans at a far more precarious angle of roughly 10 degrees, compared to Pisa’s four. The South-East Tower at Caerphilly Castle is a ruin, a testament to time and the elements.

Unlike the well-maintained Pisa tower, Caerphilly’s is crumbling, with its rear section long gone, overtaken by vegetation and held together by just two metal pins. It appears more like a forgotten folly than a vital part of the imposing fortress. Interestingly, when John Crichton-Stuart undertook extensive restoration work on the castle between 1928 and 1939, he deliberately chose to leave the tower untouched, preserving its dilapidated state.

The rest of the castle, however, has undergone a recent £10 million ($18.8 million) renovation, culminating in the reopening of the Great Hall in July 2025. This modernized Great Hall features QR codes on information labels, interactive dining tables detailing historical seating arrangements, and animated tapestries illustrating the castle’s history. A statue of Crichton-Stuart stands nearby, seemingly supporting the leaning tower.

Caerphilly Castle’s history stretches back to 1268, commissioned by Gilbert de Clare to defend against Welsh princes like Llywelyn ap Gruffudd. The castle faced immediate attack during its construction and has witnessed centuries of complex power struggles, sieges, and even King Edward II seeking refuge from his wife’s forces. Today, the castle employs 3D models, interactive displays, and costumed characters to bring its history to life, making it accessible for all ages.

While the castle excels at storytelling, the leaning tower remains an enigma. Its origins are uncertain – some speculate damage during the English Civil War, while others attribute it to natural subsidence. Unlike the rest of the castle, the tower remains largely unadorned, a silent, slightly awkward oddity. It simply stands, a unique feature within a historically rich landscape.

For travellers from Australia, Birmingham Airport offers convenient one-stop flights, approximately a two-hour and 40-minute drive from Caerphilly





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